Did planet Earth shoot you down? Do you spend most of your quarantine time building a virtual island world developed in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”? Take comfort, you are far from alone. But you already knew it.

Now know this: you can make your dream world twice as beautiful by embellishing it with masterpieces from the Getty Museum’s online collection via Getty’s all new Animal Crossing Art Generator. Choose from over 79,000 works of art, including works by Van Gogh, Monet, Rembrandt and Klimt, and place them in your carefully crafted universe as wallpaper, clothing, canvas and anything else that needs embellishment immediate.

“We keep telling ourselves that the best we can do right now is bring joy to people’s lives and bring our art to where it is,” said David Newbury, software architect at company at Getty, whose team led the project. “And that seemed like a great way to do it with technology.”

The latest incarnation of “Animal Crossing” stormed the socially isolated ensemble. The Nintendo Switch game was released on March 20, when the coronavirus pandemic was closing much of the world. It’s a peaceful respite that allows players to interact on an idyllic island of their own, shaped by current events, but not their slave.

Newbury said that half of his software development team is playing “Animal Crossing” and that there are two toddlers, he lost about three months of his life because of the game. So when one of his engineers approached him, asking if the Getty collection could be added to the game, his response was immediate: “Yes, we have to do it right away.”

It was a week ago. Newbury thanks and pays tribute to the engineers of “Animal Crossing” who have done a thorough technical work to understand how to integrate images and patterns in the game. They then published open source code so that others could use it.

“One of the things I’ve been working on for years is how we can quickly use our collections to do things digitally,” said Newbury, explaining why this project was an ideal test.

A bonus is something called the IIIF manifest converter, which allows players to retrieve and download free access art from other museums. This tool (full name International Image Interoperability Framework) builds on the online image sharing technology that Getty and other institutions have been working on for nearly eight years, said Newbury.

Here is a technical introduction on the functioning of Animal Crossing Art Generator.