American flag projected on the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps

Oh say, can you see!

On Wednesday, an artist projected an image of old glory onto the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps as part of a series aimed at spreading hope and solidarity.

Gerry Hofstetter, a light artist known for turning buildings and landscapes around the world into temporary art projects, has been selected to illuminate the mountain every day from March 24, according to Zermatt Matterhorn – a website that promotes tourism in the local town of Zermatt.

“As it stands, the United States is the country most affected by the COVID-19 crisis with the highest number of confirmed cases. Our thoughts are with all Americans in this unprecedented time, “ a press release from Zermatt Matterhorn reads. “May our message convey solidarity and give you hope and strength. We can’t wait to be at the foot of the Matterhorn, we’re all in the same boat. “

Embassy of Switzerland in the United States posted an image of the projection of the American flag with a message for the Americans.

“INCREDIBLE! As a sign of solidarity, the American flag was flown on the Matterhorn last night. Switzerland is sending hope and strength to the United States of America,” said the caption for the message.

Hofstetter also projected the flags of Japan, Germany, the UK, Spain, France and Italy – as well as text messages including “#StayAtHome” and #AllOfUs – on the 14,690 foot high mountain.

“Switzerland and Japan have had close trade for many decades. With Myoko and Fujikawaguchiko, Zermatt has two sister cities in the land of the rising sun. We salute our Japanese friends, partners and guests and send them a sign of hope and strength to overcome this unusual and difficult period, ”wrote Zermatt Matterhorn to honor the county.