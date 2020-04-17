AMC raises $ 500 million. But when will the cinemas reopen?

President Trump offered the besieged theaters Thursday a glimmer of hope that they could gradually resume operations in the coming months, the country’s largest movie chain said it plans to raise half a billion dollars to survive the coronavirus crisis.

AMC Theaters has announced that it will raise $ 500 million in a private debt offer to stay afloat during the public health emergency that forced the closure of all 1,000 sites worldwide, including approximately 630 in the United States. United. National cinemas have been closed since mid-March. due to government restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus.

Theater owners increasingly began to consider reopening during the month of July, in the midst of what would normally be the main Hollywood blockbuster season. But AMC’s offer of first-rate tickets, expected in 2025, comes in a climate of continued uncertainty.

Some analysts have predicted that the protracted coronavirus cash crisis could force heavily indebted AMC to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy against creditors. AMC, burdened with long-term debt of $ 4.85 billion and no future income, has enabled thousands of workers, including 600 corporate employees, to join CEO Adam Aron.

As of March 31, AMC, based in Leawood, Kenya, had cash balances of $ 299.8 million, including borrowings of $ 215.0 million in March, the company said in a statement on Thursday. AMC said its balance sheet should support the company “until a partial reopening in July”. The new debt offering should give the exhibitor a much longer run.

“We believe the company will have sufficient liquidity to withstand an overall suspension of operations until a partial reopening before Thanksgiving,” said AMC.

Although it is not yet known when theaters will be allowed to resume operations, exhibitors and studios have started to prepare for resumption of operations in early July, although the COVID-19 situation remains fluid. Theaters that reopen would have strict guidelines to limit seating capacity in order to comply with the rules of social distancing.

The Trump administration released guidelines on reopening the national economy, including multiplexes, on Thursday, but said the governors will have authority over the return of businesses from their states.

The federal guidelines offered states a step-by-step approach. During the first phase, cinemas, restaurants, gymnasiums and major sports venues can reopen if they adhere to strict rules of social distancing. However, states should only start the phase if they meet criteria that include a 14-day decrease in coronavirus cases or a reduced trajectory of positive tests. During the second phase, the sites would be able to moderately relax the regulations on physical remoteness as long as the virus does not rebound.

National Assn. of Theater Owners, the Washington DC-based lobby group for movie owners, declined to comment on the White House guidelines.

However, the guidelines represented a minimum of hope for the exhibition sector, in part because they classified cinemas in the same category as restaurants and other places that would be allowed to resume operations in the first phase of the reopening of the economy.

Mooky Greidinger, CEO of the UK parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld Group, said that there was still no precise timetable, but that the company was “optimistic”.

“There is no way today that we can make a decision on an opening date,” Greidinger said in a statement. “However, we are optimistic that we can open in the second half of June, subject of course to an agreement with the studios on the new releases. The studios are our main partners and both parties must be convinced of the right date to reopen our theaters. “

Cinemark Holdings executives on Wednesday gave Wall Street analysts a rough plan of how its circuit might continue to reopen in the coming months.

Cinean’s chief operating officer Sean Gamble said on a conference call that the company plans to open on July 1, which would be in time for rescheduled studio releases, including “Mulan” from Walt Disney Co . and Christopher Nolan of Warner Bros. film “Tenet”.

In this scenario, the Plano, Texas-based company, which laid off 17,500 workers and pursued a $ 250 million increase in debt, would start re-hiring employees in June and launch marketing initiatives to attract consumers.

This would start “three-month slow operational growth,” said Gamble. In the first two weeks, cinemas would likely stick to showing older studio movies, as moviegoers gradually become more comfortable going to the movies.

“We are already having big discussions with studios about a range of different tactics to restart the theatrical exhibition engine,” said Gamble.