AMC Cinemas Raise $ 500 Million in Debt Due to Coronavirus Closings

The troubled movie channel AMC Entertainment, whose cinemas were closed last month by the coronavirus, said Thursday night that it will raise $ 500 million in debt to stay afloat.

The largest movie chain in the United States has been the subject of bankruptcy rumors since it closed 630 cinemas across the country amid restrictions against coronaviruses in mid-March. The company has also put about 25,000 workers on leave, including CEO Adam Aron, who hoped to reopen theaters by mid-June.

“We cannot predict when or if our business will return to normal levels,” the company said in a statement released on Friday. “Although we plan to eliminate variable costs and reduce fixed costs as much as possible, we continue to incur significant cash outflows, including interest payments, taxes, maintenance capital expenditures critical and some compensation and benefit payments.

AMC said the $ 500 million in front-line tickets, a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, will be due in 2025.

Friday, AMC Entertainment Holdings shares jumped 50% to $ 3.66.

Last week, The Post exclusively announced that the theater chain was in talks to hire law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges to explore a potential Chapter 11 filing.

AMC said on Friday that it believed it had enough cash to withstand a global suspension of operations until a partial reopening in July. At the end of March, AMC had a cash balance of $ 299.8 million, including borrowings in March 2020 of $ 215 million – full net availability of letters of credit – under its revolving credit facility $ 225 million senior guarantee due April 2024.

“We cannot assure you that our assumptions used to estimate our liquidity needs will be correct because we have never experienced a complete cessation of operations before, and therefore our ability to be predictive is uncertain,” said the society.

Before restrictions on coronaviruses even shut down, CEO Aron said he and other senior executives had agreed to cut their salaries and bonuses for three years when called in the fourth quarter in late February . AMC has debt of approximately $ 5 billion at the end of 2019 and losses of $ 149 million. It was after recording a profit of $ 110 million in 2018.

AMC said it would also rely on the $ 2 trillion CARES law for relief and expects to receive approximately $ 19 million in cash tax refunds from overpayments and refundable alternative minimum tax credits, as well as other tax and social security benefits.

Although AMC believes that the hard-hit movie theater industry will “eventually bounce back”, it has remained cautious that there will be effects from the pandemic after the country reopens. Analysts have spoken of post-quarantine China, where cinemas offer limited seating and temperature controls before the show begins.

“Our business could also be significantly affected if the disruption caused by COVID-19 results in changes in consumer behavior, such as social distancing,” said AMC. “COVID-19 also makes it more difficult for management to estimate the future performance of our business or our liquidity needs, especially in the short and medium term.”