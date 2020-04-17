Amazon prepares to test all employees for coronavirus amid protests

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said Thursday that the company is building capacity to test all of its employees for coronavirus.

In a letter to shareholders, Bezos said the e-commerce juggernaut was about to be able to start testing workers at its warehouses and could potentially test all workers, whether or not they had symptoms.

“We have started to assemble the equipment we need to build our first laboratory and we hope to start testing a small number of our front line workers soon,” he wrote. “We do not know how far we will go in the time limit, but we think it is worth a try and we are ready to share everything we learn.”

Amazon has been severely criticized in recent weeks for the conditions under which its warehouse workers were forced to work hard during the pandemic.

Company warehouses in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus – including New York, Detroit and Chicago – have seen employee protests in recent weeks as dozens of warehouse workers have fallen ill.

At the same time, Amazon has been forced to hire 100,000 new workers at its warehouses across the country – and announced earlier this week that it plans to add another 75,000 – as demand for its products was increasing.

Last week, Bezos paid a surprise visit to an Amazon Warehouse and Whole Foods supermarket, saluting the employees and thanking them for their hard work. Amazon also recently started taking workers’ temperatures when they show up for their warehouse shifts.