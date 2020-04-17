Advice from Tom Brady from Ben Roethlisberger for a friend of the Buccaneers

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had advice for his former teammate and current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich regarding Tom Brady.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio Roethlisberger on Thursday expressed enthusiasm for Brady playing for Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, who was on the Steelers’ coaching staff from 2004 to 2011.

The winning Super Bowl quarterback also reached out to Leftwich, who has spent four seasons of his nine-year NFL career supporting Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

“Byron Leftwich, I texted Byron and said,” Hey, don’t spoil it, “” said Roethlisberger. “And he said,” All I have to do is walk away. “It’s going to be good for him. I’m excited for all of them.”

Leftwich, who is the first NFL coach to become quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for the Cardinals, is about to begin his second season as an offensive coordinator in Tampa.

Given that Brady, who signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers in the off-season, has played in the NFL longer than the playing and coaching career of Leftwich combined, it’s understandable that Leftwich gives Brady freedom.