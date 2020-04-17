A star dancing around the supermassive black hole in the heart of the Milky Way confirms that Einstein was still right

Sagittarius A *, the supermassive rear hole in the center of the Milky Way galaxy, is surrounded by stars in orbit thanks to its gigantic gravitational attraction. For decades, astronomers have observed a specific star in this region, and new research proves once again that Albert einstein knew a thing or two about gravity.

In a study published Thursday in the journal Astronomy and astrophysics, researchers revealed for the first time that a star “dancing” around Sagittarius A * move like Einstein predicted with his general theory of relativity. The team of scientists has studied the star for 27 years using European Southern Observatory Very large telescope in the Atacama Desert in Chile, hoping to unravel the mysteries of the gargantuan black hole in the heart of our galaxy.

Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity predicted that a star would orbit the black hole elliptically, but the researchers found that S2’s orbit was actually a rosette around the black hole, located 26,000 light years from the sun.

“Einstein’s general relativity predicts that the linked orbits of one object around another are not closed, as in Newtonian gravity, but precede forward in the plane of movement. This famous effect – seen for the first time on the orbit of the planet Mercury around the Sun – was the first evidence in favor of general relativity, “said co-author Reinhard Genzel in a Press release.

Observations made with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way is moving as expected by the theory of general relativity d ‘Einstein. The impression of this artist illustrates the precession of the orbit of the star, with an exaggerated effect for easier viewing. ESO / L. Calçada



“A hundred years later, we have now detected the same effect in the movement of a star orbiting the compact radio source Sagittarius A * in the center of the Milky Way,” he said. “This observational breakthrough reinforces the proof that Sagittarius A * must be a supermassive black hole 4 million times the mass of the Sun.”

At its closest, S2 is less than 20 billion kilometers (about 12.5 billion miles) from Sagittarius A * – a distance that is 120 times the distance between the sun and Earth – making it one of closest stars ever seen orbiting the black hole. Researchers had to study the star for decades because it only completes one orbit every 16 years.

The constantly evolving movement of S2 corresponds exactly to that predicted by Einstein’s theory. The rosette effect, known as the Schwarzschild precession, had never been measured before for a star around a supermassive black hole, scientists said.

This simulation shows the orbits of stars very close to the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way. One of these stars, named S2, orbits every 16 years and passes very close to the black hole in May 2018. It is a perfect laboratory for testing gravitational physics and in particular Einstein’s general theory of relativity. ESO / L. Calçada / spaceengine.org



Research not only confirms Einstein’s theory, but it also provides crucial information about the area surrounding Sagittarius A *.

“Because S2 measurements follow general relativity so well, we can set strict limits on the amount of invisible matter, such as distributed dark matter or possible small black holes, is present around Sagittarius A *. This is of great interest in understanding the formation and evolution of supermassive black holes, “said lead scientists Guy Perrin and Karine Perraut.

Using the new ESO telescope, the team of scientists hopes to find stars in orbit even closer to the supermassive black hole.

“If we’re lucky, we could capture stars close enough to actually feel the rotation, the rotation of the black hole,” said co-author Andreas Eckart of the University of Cologne.

If they find closer stars, astronomers could measure both spin and mass, defining space and time around Sagittarius A *. “It would again be a completely different level of testing for relativity,” said Eckart.