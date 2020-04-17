43,000 American millionaires will benefit from a stimulus worth an average of $ 1.6 million each

At least 43,000 American millionaires who are too wealthy to get coronavirus stimulation tests receive a much bigger boost – an average of $ 1.6 million each, according to a congressional committee.

The Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Law (CARES) announced aid to working families and small businesses, but it apparently contains an even greater benefit for wealthy business owners, the committee.

The law allows intermediary businesses – those taxed on individual income, rather than corporations – an unlimited amount of deductions from their non-commercial income, such as capital gains, The Washington Post said. They can also use the losses to avoid paying taxes in other years.

This gives the approximately 43,000 tax filers who make at least $ 1 million a year in savings of $ 70.3 billion – or about $ 1.6 million each, according to the Joint Tax Committee.

Hedge fund investors and real estate business owners are “by far” the ones who will benefit the most, tax expert Steve Rosenthal told The Washington Post.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) called it a “scandal” to “plunder American taxpayers in the midst of an economic and human tragedy”.

His colleague, Democratic Senator Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), said that “someone had mistakenly grasped this health emergency to reward the ultra-rich beneficiaries”.

“For those earning $ 1 million a year, a tax break buried in recent coronavirus relief legislation is so generous that its total cost is more than the total of the new funding for all hospitals in America and more than the total awarded to all state and local governments, “he said in a statement.