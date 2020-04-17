24-hour roller coaster for Odell Beckham business rumors

The football community chased ghosts for a day after two sports radio hosts fueled Odell Beckham Jr.’s trade rumors with the Vikings prominently mentioned in a report.

The allegations have since been strongly refuted first by journalists, including Charles Robinson of Yahoo, then the Browns’ strategy director Paul DePodesta, who called them “completely wrong”.

“It’s frustrating, obviously,” DePodesta told reporters during a pre-conference call. “It is pretty clear what we are trying to build. The idea that we would get out of this core makes no sense and is not something we are exploring.”

Rumors were first launched on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” when co-host Marc Malusis reported Wednesday morning that the Browns were discussing an agreement that would send Beckham “to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year” according to an anonymous source.

The drama escalated further when the extraordinary Colin Cowherd said he had a source who told him that Beckham was on board to leave Cleveland.

“Deal is done! The deal is done,” Cowherd cheerfully proclaimed on “The Herd” by Fox Sports Beckham-Vikings rumors. “So you know the source that gave me the story of” Tom Brady in Tampa Bay “, do you know? I don’t know if you heard – I broke the story, yes. it doesn’t matter, the same source just texted me by OBJ. “

Cowherd was in fact among the first to announce the new Brady-to-Buccaneers. However, the notion that Beckham is unhappy in Cleveland is not exactly new, and the hours that followed were filled with speculation whether there was any credibility to the Malusis or Cowherd reports. The Browns wide receiver had voiced his dissatisfaction with the team several times last season, shouting “come get me” from opposing teams.

His frustration may have been focused on head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was replaced by former Vikings attacking coordinator Kevin Stefanski during the off-season. Beckham praised Stefanski’s past work with receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs and is optimistic about his place on the offense.

“Just see the things he did and meet him and see where his mind is for Jarvis [Landry] and myself how it will all work, “said Beckham to Complex Sports shortly after being hired. “I have a good impression, you know?”

“Odell is a very talented soccer player,” said general manager Andrew Berry. told reporters to the combine. “We see it as part of our future. [Head coach] Kevin [Stefanski] and I have both had very good conversations about our expectations of him and we expect him to adapt to those who move forward. We’re excited about the future with Odell. Excited about what he’s going to do this fall. “