23 best quarantine life videos: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

One of the advantages of the web over what we usually think of as television is that it responds quickly to current events and changing tastes. When the world turned aside this spring, the web had the tools and the models to respond; and television, when it adapted in turn, was very much like the web. Online media are shaped to satisfy desires that shape the trends that satisfy the desires they shape, and so on, even if they welcome, in a very individual way, its individual users – who, moreover, generate often its content. There is something fundamental, sometimes literally conversational on the Web that can serve us well in this period of literal separation, not necessarily fundamental. I mean, it’s a web; we are all one. (Sitar music plays.)

Here we bring together some of the most striking, funny, comforting or otherwise remarkable web responses to the coronavirus crisis – as well as some favorites made before the start of the pandemic that are worth checking out while you stay at home .

Celebrities good vibes

In some ways, staying indoors has done more for celebrity culture than a thousand issues of People magazine. Because if it is not entirely true that the rich and famous are like us – they have personal assistants and wear $ 500 t-shirts – it is also true that, seen in natural light, on a portable camera with a bad sound, wearing their glasses, needing haircuts, in daytime sleepwear, they can appear as vulnerable and isolated as anyone. And maybe they are.

John Krasinski, whose 2018 sci-fi horror film “A Quiet Place” seems to be a metaphor for our tiptoe life, dresses, at least above the waist, for his YouTube “Some good news,” a collection of positive clips, interviews, stunts and affirmations including First episode has been seen more than 15 million times in a few weeks. (In three episodes, the channel already has nearly 2 million subscribers). It’s a simple production, but powerful enough to remotely assemble the cast of “Hamilton” to play for a little girl or to transport the COVID-19 team from a Boston hospital to the indoor field of Fenway Park for be applauded on the jumbotron by the mayor, the governor and the Red Sox. It’s “the undeniable power of the human mind” that makes it really happen, says Krasinski, and it’s almost impossible to go through any of these things with dry eyes, which you can take as a warning and a recommendation. .

Another ray of sunshine illuminating cyberspace is the actor Ron Funches, who since 2018 directs his “Gettin’ Better “ YouTube series, in which he interviews other comics and a handful of professional wrestlers. As the title suggests, the emphasis is on self-improvement, breaking cycles, taking responsibility and reality. (His first guest was his mother.) “Make decisions out of love, not out of fear, even in this dire situation,” advises Funches. Recent conversations are, of course, conducted remotely.

“Many people have asked me if I will be their honorary grandfather or their best friend or their gay uncle – this is called a gunkle”, actor elfin Leslie Jordan said in the Easter edition of its faithfully maintained, effervescent, sometimes “gripey” Instagram video feed, which earned him 3 million followers and a New Yorker profile. In an accent as broad as Tennessee – he takes refuge in Chattanooga, close to his family – Jordan describes life in a closed environment, tells old stories of young dreams and sings even older songs while pretending to play an instrument: “My dad was a shavin”, as the story goes / The razor slipped and he cut his nose / The doctor sewed it and sewed it inside out / And each time it rains , my dad almost drowns.

“Dinner with the gaffigans,” under the umbrella of YouTube’s #StayHome #WithMe campaign, is a series of live meal (archived later) with the comic Jim Gaffigan, his wife, Jeannie, and their five children in their New York loft, as they raise money for charity and talk to each other, sometimes with their mouths full. (And elbows on the table.) Chaotic, unprofessional, and technically missing – that is, like most of everyone’s personal video – it’s a lovely mess that takes the sport of watching celebrities. in their natural habitat at a higher, but also lower level. . “It’s unique that everyone is with us,” says Gaffigan, of his offspring and perhaps yours, “and” unique “I meant sarcastically.”

Story time for all

With invisible monsters hiding in the air and on hard surfaces, taking possession of who knows who, we are all a little shaky these days. A story would be nice. Dolly Parton “GoodNight With Dolly,” available on Youtube and on the Parton Book Donation Charity website Imagination library, is not designed to allay the fears of adults – but that does not prevent you from joining the songbird of the Smoky Mountains by reading picture books in pajamas. And LeVar Burton, beloved host for many years of “Reading Rainbow” and more recently of the podcast “LeVar Burton reads,” has begun Read stories on its Twitter page for children, young adults and adults, in three weekly live broadcasts (recorded for later playback).

And celebrities galore – including Glenn Close, Terry Crews, America Ferrera, Kelly Clarkson, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Evans, Senator Kamala Harris and the Backstreet Boys – have signed on to read favorite picture books as part of ‘Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner. Instagram based #SaveWithStories, which raises funds to provide meals for children in need. Julia Louis-Dreyfus presents “Yertle the Tertle” (the most “Veep” of Dr. Seuss stories), Lin-Manuel Miranda reads “¡El gallo que no se callaba!” and Ron Howard discusses “Harold and the purple pencil”. Don’t miss: Kate Winslet’s “Green Eggs and Ham” bonkers.

Unusual comedies from a relatively recent past

The Internet is also an archive, and some of my favorite series of the century, on any platform, still live there.

“Ghost Ghirls” a 2013 ghostly comedy created by stars Maria Blasucci and Amanda Lund, with Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”), was originally produced for the late Yahoo Screen. Currently available on Vimeo, it’s a first demonstration that 10 minutes is enough to create a fully formed sitcom episode. Bob Odenkirk, Jason Schwartzman, Natasha Leggero, Colin Hanks, Molly Shannon, Brett Gelman and Kate Micucci guest; a ghost. I will also be eagerly directing you to the jars of Paula Pell and James Anderson “Hudson Valley Ballers” ((2013 and 2015), in which the two friends give up their writing work “Saturday Night Live” to open a “bed and brunch” in the north of the state. Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong, Josh Charles, Natasha Lyonne and Lena Dunham pass.

Amy York Rubin works mainly as a television director, but in my most perfect world, she is a star. In his two beautiful web series – “Little horrible” from 2013, and “Canned” made for Comedy Crib of IFC in 2016 – she displays a kind of independent charm, as she wanders in a puzzled way through a world which does not understand her and that she does not fully understand. In general terms, the first series plays with themes of invisibility and insecurity (look at Ilana Glazer from “Broad City” as an office companion), while the second examines identity, its uses and its limits.

The most exciting of all for me, IFC posted the two seasons of Thu Tran delicious, delirious, crazy “Food Party” (2009-2010), a kind of “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” meets “The French Chef”, as directed by Red Grooms, to minimize his logical dream quirk. Anyway, there are puppets, and there is a kind of “cuisine”, with impossible ingredients assembled by the Vietnamese American host. Tran’s resolutely unprofessional delivery oscillates between boredom and a sort of dazed excitement; handmade accessories and sets promote painted cardboard and are strangely beautiful and beautifully strange. (The concept started online as the work of bona fide art students; it has honest alternative roots.)

The music

Small office concerts, from NPR, has been running on YouTube since 2008. A deep, multi-cultural, multi-cultural and life-affirming joy, the series, found on Youtube and the NPR website, has hosted hundreds of well-known and interesting acts – including Los Lobos, Black Uhuru, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Wu-Tang Clan, Joshua Bell, Vijay Iyer and Sesame Street Muppets – occurring informally in a corner of the NPR office. Foreshadowing the current rage of occasional online concertation, it has, like everything else, been decentralized to the artists ‘homes: players after the lock-up include Ben Gibbard, Michael McDonald and Tarriona “Tank” Ball of New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas, who is singing for the moment: “Don’t go out to the barbecue … Like a good neighbor, stay there.”

I love the Queen guitarist Brian May more than I like Queen – I like them, don’t write – for her animal rights activism; his end of life doctorate and his work in astrophysics; and because I saw him in my neighborhood once and I think we are friends. On his YouTube page, BrianMayCom, he publishes a mixture of “microconcerts”, tutorials, good wishes, good advice and the very sincere comments of a scientist in the era of superstition. He had a grandfather during the First World War, “so maybe what we are asked to do is not so bad.” And as Mark Bolan would say, he has no square with his corkscrew hair.

For singers looking for a virtual community, British choirmaster and television personality Gareth Malone, some of whom will remember here the important and nonsensical importation of the BBC “The Choir”, organized “The Great British Home Chorus” via YouTube. Participants’ home registrations will eventually be combined into one massive registration. And even if I can’t say if it’s too late to get involved in this project, or if American citizenship is a barrier to entry, there is no reason not to audit the exercises and archived rehearsals, and Malone is just a good company.

What else? Jazz pianist Ethan Iverson, at the end of Bad Plus, runs TV themes via his Twitter account; Diplo has climbed “Coronight Fever” dance sets, which go from Instagram Live to YouTube (for the after-party), and Questlove is playing DJ sets lasting several hours on Roots’ animated You Tube page while “The Tonight Show” takes shelter in Jimmy Fallon’s house. Red Sox Organist and Indie Rock Accompanist Josh Kantor takes Facebook requests every day for a program he appropriately calls, “Stretching the seventh inning. “And L7 Donita sparks hosts “The Hi-Lo Show” an art-punk “variety show” with the passionate amateur feeling of cable access at the end of the evening; it raises funds to support musicians who lost their jobs during the pandemic. In one segment, the host is lying on the ground and crying because: 2020.

From the people, by the people, for the people

TIC Tac, the Short Attention Span Theater of our time, is not at first sight a rich medium, but there is a kind of tapestry woven by the community as a whole, responding individually in large numbers to this or that hashtag (for example, # reallifeathome, in which the hosts recreate the outside world inside) or join the latest dance craze created by the application. It speaks of the human need to create, to participate and to show off. Most of it is nothing big, but much of it is clever. Riley Bona’s very, very short film, in which a demonstration of pie making is overwhelmed by an atmosphere of unhappy gathering, speaks of our collective emotional state. (It has a happy ending: pie.) It can get serious – the World Health Organization has an account to preach good pandemic practices to young people, but you can get some of this information a hamster there too. Spending time on the app (also available on the web) is like going through a bag of Halloween candy, in which you never know what you will get and will not like everything – but, hey, candy.

Players modeled this life of connectivity in isolation long before the “coronavirus” entered the common lexicon. As a person who is interested in games, but who is not interested – that is, not good at – playing them, I occasionally pass by to Tic, where expert players from around the world spread toggle “Fortnite” and “Minecraft” and what have you. If you can’t last five seconds on “Final Fantasy” but want to see what’s going on there, or if you want to spend time in the world of “Animal Crossing”, because you’ve read it over and over times, this is the place for you: part of the fun, but none of the anxiety.

Finally, if you need a place to share your anger against those who feel that social distancing does not apply to them, draw your strength from this new genre, small but powerful: Italian mayors berating residents who refuse to take the lock seriously – patrolling the streets, declaiming on video, chase offenders by drone. And there is this relatively hopeful Easter message from the mayor of Regiona Campana: “Let’s learn how to make desserts at home. Learn to do “Pastiera” Cakes. I’m not daring enough to tell you to eat them. Your first attempts will be disgusting. “