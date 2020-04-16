Zoo forces chimpanzee to cycle and spray park with coronavirus disinfectant

Worrisome images from a zoo in Thailand show a chimpanzee forced to disinfect the facility against coronavirus.

The clip of the Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo near Bangkok, obtained by The Sun, captures the poor primate – wearing a surgical mask, denim shorts and an orange Hawaiian shirt – pedaling on a children’s bike with a disinfectant tank attached to the back.

The animal rights group PETA slammed the zoo and called the chimpanzee’s treatment “heartbreaking”.

“Places like Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo are hells where animals like this chimpanzee endure miserable lives in captivity every day,” said PETA Asia spokesperson Nirali Shah. “They are regularly mistreated and know little more than the chains. When they are not used for human “entertainment”, they are kept in cramped cages. “

PETA has filed an official complaint with the Thai police, urging them to inspect the zoo.

But farm manager Uthen Yangpraphakorn said there was no monkey business – the employees were simply exercising the monkey during a quiet time at the zoo.

“We have been closed since the government ordered the virus, so in the meantime, we have little to do,” said Yangpraphakorn. “We clean the place two or three times a week in case the government authorizes us to reopen, so we are ready to start accepting visitors again. The chimpanzee was also trained on the farm, so we just brought him out to allow him to stretch his members during this period of inactivity. “

Animal rights investigators say zoo is known to mistreat animals – as some were beaten with bamboo sticks last year, bears are kept in dirty pools and crocodiles are malnourished, reported The Sun.

Last December, images showed a painfully thin elephant forced to do tricks for onlookers, the report said.

A total of 2,672 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths have been reported in Thailand.

The country has taken strict enforcement measures, including closing zoos and other businesses, banning passenger flights, banning alcohol and canceling its annual water festival. Songkran – the biggest water fight in the world.