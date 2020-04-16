WWE releases Gallows and Anderson, staff off amid coronavirus

First WWE moved all of its programming to its training center in Orlando without fans, determined to continue producing television in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. They even organized WrestleMania, the annual signing event that is usually held in a football stadium, instead of postponing it. Then he got a reprieve because Florida, for whatever reason, considered professional wrestling to be an “essential business,” prompting Vince McMahon to return to live shows every week – starting last Monday – as opposed to pre-registration.

Now wrestlers are released as WWE discusses the economic impact of COVID-19. The company announced Wednesday the removal of eight wrestlers: team-tag partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Lio Rush, Heath Slater and Eric Young.

WWE said it “is reducing executive and board compensation; lower operating expenses; reduction in talent spending, staffing and advice to third parties; defer construction expenses for the company’s new head office for at least six months. “The company, which has not hosted home shows for more than a month, says it will save $ 4 million per month through the measures” as well as a $ 140 million improvement in cash flow. dollars, mainly from the transfer of expenses to the new head office of the company ”.

In a sign that the company is scrambling, WWE revealed a tournament earlier this week to determine a new cruiserweight champion for its NXT brand, and Maverick was one of eight competitors announced. Gallows and Anderson had just participated in one of the main events of WrestleMania, the boneyard match starring AJ Styles against the Undertaker. The two were part of The OC team with Styles.

Before the cuts were announced, Rush tweeted, “To all of my colleagues, whatever happens today or the rest of the week … know that we’re all going to be good.” 🙏🏽 Once a family, forever a family. #Fight.”

This follows XFL formwork last week, McMahon’s second failed attempt at the head of the football league.

WWE recently confirmed that an employee was positive for the coronavirus.