WWE fires Kurt Angle, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and others

by April 16, 2020 Top News
WWE fires Kurt Angle, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and others

A group of WWE wrestlers received the bad news of their layoffs the same day that their former employer received the good news that they could continue broadcasting live television programming in Florida.

WWE ad On Wednesday, he concluded the release of wrestlers Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slate, Eric Young, EC3, Aiden English and Lio Rush.

“We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” the company said in a statement.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that World Wrestling Entertainment qualified as a core business and is allowed to continue broadcasting events – without spectators present – from a facility near Orlando while the State is subject to a home stay order related to the coronavirus outbreak.

WWE announced a number of cost-cutting measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the same day. They include reducing executive and board salaries, lower operating and other expenses, and deferring construction expenses for the company’s new headquarters for at least six months.

Maverick, whose real name is James Curtin, posted an emotional video on social media right after hearing the news.

“I’m like everyone else, I probably didn’t take it as seriously as it started, but it affects people’s lives, it affects people’s jobs, it affects the way people make a living,” said Maverick, who said he would participate in another WWE event. “It’s no longer a title, it’s my life, it’s to feed my family, to pay my bills.”

Some of the other unemployed wrestlers also responded on social media.

WWE wrestlers to become producers Lance Storm (real name Lance Evers), Fit Finley (Dave Finlay Jr.) and Shane Helms (Gregory Helms) said on Twitter that they were also among those who lost their jobs Wednesday.

Other members of the wrestling community also consulted Twitter to express their feelings about it.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2020-04-15/wwe-layoffs-wrestlers-coronavirus-covid-19-luke-gallows-karl-anderson

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Trump says coronavirus has peaked, some states will reopen before May 1

Trump says coronavirus has peaked, some states will reopen before May 1

April 16, 2020
CDC estimates at least 9,200 healthcare workers have coronavirus

CDC estimates at least 9,200 healthcare workers have coronavirus

April 16, 2020
Second Chinese city banned from eating dogs and cats after coronavirus

Second Chinese city banned from eating dogs and cats after coronavirus

April 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *