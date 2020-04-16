WWE fires Kurt Angle, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and others

A group of WWE wrestlers received the bad news of their layoffs the same day that their former employer received the good news that they could continue broadcasting live television programming in Florida.

On Wednesday, he concluded the release of wrestlers Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slate, Eric Young, EC3, Aiden English and Lio Rush.

“We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” the company said in a statement.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that World Wrestling Entertainment qualified as a core business and is allowed to continue broadcasting events – without spectators present – from a facility near Orlando while the State is subject to a home stay order related to the coronavirus outbreak.

WWE announced a number of cost-cutting measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the same day. They include reducing executive and board salaries, lower operating and other expenses, and deferring construction expenses for the company’s new headquarters for at least six months.

Maverick, whose real name is James Curtin, posted an emotional video on social media right after hearing the news.

“I’m like everyone else, I probably didn’t take it as seriously as it started, but it affects people’s lives, it affects people’s jobs, it affects the way people make a living,” said Maverick, who said he would participate in another WWE event. “It’s no longer a title, it’s my life, it’s to feed my family, to pay my bills.”

Some of the other unemployed wrestlers also responded on social media.

The last time I was fired, I had a really funny tweet in response. Doesn’t seem really appropriate to me today. I will say this, many very talented people have lost their jobs today and as a result of this disaster, the PRO WRESTLING community will grow stronger than ever! 🤘🏻 – Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

I wanted to thank WWE for the time I spent there, I made many new friends and I had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. For Superstars, keep the WWE universe entertained as best as possible. They are the best fans in the world. #That is true – Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

To all my colleagues, whatever happens today or the rest of the week … know that we are all going to be good. 🙏🏽 Once a family, forever a family. #Fight – Lio (@itsLioRush) April 15, 2020

WWE wrestlers to become producers Lance Storm (real name Lance Evers), Fit Finley (Dave Finlay Jr.) and Shane Helms (Gregory Helms) said on Twitter that they were also among those who lost their jobs Wednesday.

To everyone on the green land of God. Thanks for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years (struggle) I pray that you all pass by and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay in good health. (SOUTH DAKOTA) – Fit Finlay (@ ringfox1) April 15, 2020

To my best of all those who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those who are still at work, hold the fort for us. I have had the pleasure of working with you for the past 4 months. I hope we all have a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe. – Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020

I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ – Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020

Other members of the wrestling community also consulted Twitter to express their feelings about it.

Very difficult day for the WWE family 💔 – Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

My heart breaks for my wrestling family .. – PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2020

the awesome wrestlers lost their jobs today, in the midst of everything that’s going on, it may not mean a lot to you and it’s okay. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root them, consult their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If you have a favorite freelance pro who is struggling, send their information – Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

My heart is broken for all those who lost their jobs during this period. I feel sick. Send you so much love guys – Renée Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 15, 2020

There should be no clever comments on this. Many of my friends have lost their jobs. In a situation where they cannot just jump on another ship because we are all on the same boat. I pray all to find your feet in this disaster. Lots of love to all of you 🤍 – ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウ ィ ル ・ オ ス プ レ イ (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2020