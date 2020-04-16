Why coronavirus doesn’t destroy Joe Judge giants

You know better what to do when circumstances change, when you are facing a crisis. Training the New York Football Giants – whether you’re champions like Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin or a rookie like Joe Judge – in the midst of a pandemic isn’t exactly miraculously landing an airplane in the middle of the Hudson River and save lives. of 155 passengers.

But it helps to have a little Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in you.

Giants fans shouldn’t worry about Joe Judge.

It will land your plane.

“As a head coach,” Parcells used to say, “as many as five unexpected things will happen to you every day – it depends on how you react to them.”

COVID-19 has radically changed the landscape for both Bill Belichick and Judge. A virtual world has replaced an interpersonal world. Belichick, of course, made his way through Spygate and Deflategate and now faces life after Tom Brady. It is therefore not his first rodeo. This is of course the judge’s first rodeo.

He doesn’t look like a guy who will soon fall from the Big Blue horse.

“It is my job to prepare myself,” said the judge. “As a head coach, I have to have a plan for everything that will happen.

“We have already created four calendars in anticipation of different scenarios that may arise, and we have color coded them, so if we get the players as expected, we will work on the blue calendar. If we don’t get them players, I’ll work on a red calendar. If we get them later in the spring, we can go up the purple calendar.

“It’s our job to find out and have a plan for the players, and we’re working to do it right now.”

So the judge is a man with a plan. A man who seems perfectly capable of adapting and adjusting on the fly. The kind of balanced, prepared and intelligent leader the Giants needed before all of our lives were disrupted and turned upside down.

Whether he is taken hostage in his basement on a sofa with his golden retriever Abby or he smells green grass outside 1925 Giants Drive under a hot sun with his players and coaches, work is to create an environment conducive to victory, a culture everyone from the owners of the cafeteria employees swear by the magnitude of the problems it is called upon to solve. Teaching and instruction will begin on Monday.

Patriots players have been conditioned for almost two decades to know exactly what the expectations are in each season. Giants players once had these expectations. Under judge, they had better learn quickly how to meet these expectations. Whether it’s newly signed free agents or Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

“I expect everyone on the team to bring a level of commitment and competitiveness that will make us an improved team,” said the judge. “Whether it was someone who was on the list last year, someone we added in free agency or some of these players that we add in the draft, it is the expectation of all these players – come to work every day, with incessant effort and attitude, and improve your team. “

For the judge, this is not what you accomplished yesterday. This is what you can accomplish today and tomorrow. It doesn’t matter if you are the Patriots 2020 or the Giants 2020.

“I think the benefit goes to whoever is best prepared from now on,” said the judge.

“I don’t think an established program will have an advantage over anyone.”

A good rookie head coach can have an advantage in this regard: he can hold the playing time carrot in his hand, because almost everyone will have a clean slate and jobs are available to be won. And lost. There will be no special treatment for anyone. He and his coaches researched what motivates each player. In the field and in meeting rooms and locker rooms, wherever they are.

“No one at this stage of training has an advantage over anyone on this team,” said the judge.

The judge alluded to the 2011 lockout, when the returning players were injured. He did not leave the injury box uncontrolled.

“The most important thing we need to make sure of is the ability of our players to physically prepare for their return,” said the judge.

Message to the Giants: Be as prepared for your job as your rookie head coach will be for his.

“I expect them to get in shape,” said the judge. “I expect them to be ready on the material we presented to them, and I expect them to go out on the field and compete aggressively every day.”

Message to the giants: if you are a fraudster, you will be exposed as soon as possible. It will be almost a certainty from Monday. No professional day? No problem. Joe Day instead.

“This at least gives you the opportunity to look the player in the eye when you speak,” said the judge. “I’m very big on body language. I am very attached to eye contact. It gives you a good picture of how they talk about the ball, what they can learn and teach you. “

Parcells had another saying: “Don’t talk to me about the pain, show me the baby.” “No one knows when the baby will walk. Joe Judge is a man full of compassion and appreciation for the sacrifice that all of the first responders have made and are making. But you better believe he is anxious to show the baby to Giants fans.

“We will make sure that what they anticipate [when] we put it on the ground, “said the judge,” we give them a product they can be proud of. “