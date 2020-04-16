WHO response to coronaviruses to be reviewed in due course: Director

The director of the World Health Organization has said that his response to the coronavirus epidemic will be reviewed in due course amid global criticism and President Trump’s freeze on payments to the United Nations agency.

“In due course, WHO’s results in the fight against this pandemic will be reviewed by WHO member states and the independent bodies in place, to ensure transparency and accountability. This is part of the usual process put in place by our member states, ”Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons to be learned for all of us. But for now, I’m focusing on stopping this virus, ”he said.

Tedros and the WHO have been criticized for failing to ensure that China released accurate figures following the first case in the city of Wuhan in December, which hampered other countries’ response to the pandemic.

Trump said on Tuesday that he would stop funding the agency until a review is conducted to find out if WHO has mismanaged or concealed the spread of the coronavirus.

“Everyone knows what’s going on there. American taxpayers provide between 400 and 500 million dollars a year to the WHO. China is contributing about $ 40 million, “said the president during a briefing at the White Garden Rose Garden.

A report released Wednesday said the Chinese Communist government had waited six days before warning its people that the Wuhan epidemic was likely to be a pandemic, leaving thousands more to be infected.

President Xi Jinping warned the public on January 20 – almost a week after Chinese authorities privately determined on January 14 that the virus has become a pandemic.

There are now more than 2 million cases worldwide.