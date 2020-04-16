White House tears up claim that cutting WHO funding is ‘illegal’

The White House has refuted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s allegation that the cessation of President Donald Trump’s payments to the World Health Organization is “illegal,” according to a report.

Officials from the Office of Management and Budget said that the allocations of funds – approved by Congress – can be divided into two groups, assessed contributions and voluntary contributions made at the agency level, the Daily Caller reported Wednesday.

The OMB stated at the point of sale that the assessed contributions could be stopped because there was no treaty legally binding the United States to WHO.

The report said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked State Department staff to identify other organizations to receive the voluntary funds originally designated for WHO.

“If you pay a contractor to build a house and the roof comes down, you don’t pay them, you find a new contractor,” a senior administration official said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“WHO has clearly failed in its work and continues to make serious mistakes that endanger the safety and security of our country, in particular by allowing the reopening of wet markets. It should not be controversial for the United States to want to partner with international organizations that will truly protect international health, “the statement said.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would freeze payments to WHO as it examines whether the agency mismanaged its response to the coronavirus pandemic from China and failed to give countries adequate warnings. that would have allowed them to take precautions.

Pelosi said Wednesday that “Trump’s decision is dangerous, illegal and will be quickly challenged.” Congress legislators continue to press for information from the WHO.

Republicans from the House Watch Committee sent a letter on Thursday to the World Health Agency asking for clarification on its relations with China regarding the pandemic.

“The World Health Organization should be ashamed of relying on Chinese propaganda to decide how to tackle the coronavirus crisis. President Trump is right to question the role of WHO in global health in the future, “Republican representative Jim Jordan, the panel’s highest ranking official, told The Daily Caller.