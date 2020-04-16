White House Calls on Members of Congress to Advise on Reopening the Economy

Among the Senate Republicans invited to join the task force are Senate committee chair Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.

On the House side, the Democrats invited to the task force are representatives Henry Cuellar of Texas, Ted Deutch of Florida, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Ro Khanna of California, Derek Kilmer of Washington, John Larson of Connecticut, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jimmy Panetta from California and Tom Suozzi from New York.

Among the house’s Republicans invited, the house’s minority whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/16/white-house-congress-advise-reopening-economy-190027

