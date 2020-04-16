Video shows police officer’s hand cut by sword-wielding maniac

Troubling video shows when a cop in India was cut off by a man wielding a sword in an attack that occurred while the officer was imposing a roadblock in the midst of the coronavirus crisis .

The clip, obtained by SWNS, shows a white pickup truck passing through a police barricade in a vegetable market in the Patiala district of Punjab on Sunday morning before the police with large sticks in hand surround the vehicle.

The officers are seen hitting the vehicle with batons.

A man jumped from the car and launched the wild sword attack, shows the clip.

Harjeet Singh, assistant police deputy inspector, had his right hand cut during the chaos.

Singh can be seen in the video rising from the ground, later other officers are seen holding his amputated hand.

“There was a heated discussion after police asked them to provide curfew passes, but they continued to run over vehicles on the barricades,” said SWNS, chief police superintendent Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Two other police officers were slightly injured as a result of the attack.

And Singh was rushed to the local hospital, and then transferred to a larger medical facility, where he underwent several hours of surgery.

About 20 men were arrested by the police in connection with the attack, according to the news agency.

India has more than 11,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 405 deaths from the contagion, according to the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.