US Navy says Iranian Navy taunts ships in the Persian Gulf

Six US Navy warships conducting exercises with U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters in international waters off Iran on Wednesday were repeatedly harassed by 11 Guardian Navy ships the Iranian Islamic Revolution, reported the 5th fleet of the US Navy.

Iranian vessels have repeatedly crossed in front of and behind US vessels at very short range and at high speed, including several crossings of a ship, the Puller, with an approach point closest to 50 meters and less 10 yards from another ship, the Maui’s, bow, a statement from the 5th Fleet said.

Crews in the United States responded to the violations by issuing several radio warnings – including five short sounds from ship’s horns and long-range noise canceling devices, but received no response from the IRGCN, the statement said.

After about an hour, the Iranian ships finally answered the radio requests, before moving away from the American ships and increasing the distance between them, reported the 5th fleet.

In addition to the Puller and Maui, the Navy reported that the following ships were involved in the exercises: USS Paul Hamilton, USS Firebolt, USS Sirocco and USCGC Wrangell.

The Navy statement said that Iran’s dangerous and provocative actions “increased the risk of miscalculation and collision” and were in violation of international maritime “rules of the road” and not in accordance with international law for act safely with other ships in the area. .

The incident comes a day after Iranian gunmen stormed a Hong Kong-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz before setting off quickly when they learned that the ship was from China.

The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and the military have been conducting joint interoperability operations in the northern Persian Gulf since late March.