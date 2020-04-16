US military planes spotted after China sends ships to Taiwan

A US military reconnaissance aircraft has been spotted flying near Taiwan airspace – the 12th time in the past three weeks that US military aircraft have been detected near the area.

Citing flight data posted on Twitter by a military air movement tracker, the Taipei Times reported that a Rivet Joint RC-135W flew over the South China Sea on Tuesday.

The move comes just a day after Japan and Taipei were forced to keep an eye on a Chinese aircraft carrier and its attack group as it passed Taiwan’s most loyal rival, Taiwan.

According to at the Military Times, the Liaoning and five warships that accompanied it crossed a 155-mile wide strait between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako and turned south to pass east of Taiwan.

Although the strait is wide enough to be considered an international waterway, this was a concern given China’s perspective on Taiwan as a rogue province.

A spokesman for the Chinese Navy confirmed that the ships had sailed on this route to the Taipei Times, saying that they were on their way to the South China Sea for annual training exercises.

According to the Military Times, the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force followed the Chinese aircraft carrier, as well as two missile destroyers, two multi-purpose warships and a supply-class rapid combat support ship as they traveled through the waters.

The Taiwanese Navy also sent ships to monitor the strike group as it passed through their island, according to the South China Morning Post.

With post wires