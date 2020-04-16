United cuts May flights by 90%; asks employees to prepare for cuts

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and expects similar cuts for June due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has warned that travel demand which is now “mostly at zero shows no signs of improvement in the short term, ”making job cuts likely.

United unveiled its prospects in a memo to the employees he made public. The memo was from CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby.

Like other American airlines, the demand for Chicago-based travel to the United States has cratered, as most American states have ordered residents to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

United said it stole less than 200,000 people in the first two weeks of April, down 97% from the more than 6 million people it robbed in the same period in 2019. It predicts stealing fewer people throughout the month of May made just one day in May of last year, said Munoz and Kirby.

“The historically serious economic impact of this crisis means that even when travel demand begins to decline, it is unlikely to rebound quickly,” they said.

“We believe that the health problems associated with COVID-19 are likely to persist, which means that even when social removal measures are relaxed and businesses and schools begin to reopen, life will not necessarily return to normal.” the normal.”

While the $ 5 billion that United expects to receive in support of government payroll under the CARES law Ban involuntary leave before September 30, the airline said it expects to have to reduce payroll thereafter. He said he will offer new voluntary leave packages in the coming weeks and voluntary departure programs.

United said government money does not cover its total salary expenses and noted that the payroll represents only about 30% of total costs, which also include rent and supplies for the airport.

To date, more than 20,000 United employees have volunteered for unpaid leave.

United’s efforts to further reduce labor costs are similar to measures taken by its peers Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc.

United is among the airlines that are considering a separate $ 25 billion federal loan package for US passenger carriers, given favorable conditions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

United said last week it plans to start daily service on May 4 from Chicago to London, Newark to Amsterdam and Washington to Frankfurt, and three flights a week between Washington and Buenos Aires starting May 5.

He cancels the scheduled summer service from Newark to Prague; Stockholm; Palermo, Italy; and Reykjavik, Iceland; but continues to operate flights between the United States and Frankfurt, Brazil, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Tokyo, as well as cargo and repatriation flights.