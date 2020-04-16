Million.

When the U.S. launched a shutdown to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus, Unacast data show, one thing became clear: White House messages are important.

When President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, there was the first rush to grocery stores. Then visits to retail stores completely collapsed in the days that followed, as even Americans who questioned the seriousness of the crisis seemed to accept it.

Since then, retail stores have been deeply depressed, according to a new pedestrian scoreboard that breaks down data by state and industry.

The New York company tracks anonymous cell phone data from millions of people who have chosen to share their location through various apps and compares it to physical points of interest, including department stores, airports and other consumer destinations.

According to Unacast’s analysis, even states that published belated rules about staying at home, such as Florida, have now seen heavy foot traffic. Only a few places, such as South Dakota and Vermont, remain close to their 2019 average.

More noteworthy, said Unacast CEO Thomas Walle, will be what the statistics reveal when the recovery begins – especially if some states control the virus earlier than others and begin to ease restrictions more quickly.

“People’s behavior is changing dramatically and the number 1 information point for understanding what’s going on is mobility,” Walle said in an interview. “Social alienation and shelter are changing mobility patterns overnight.”

The continued retail freeze is no surprise in the midst of a pandemic, and it has lasted long enough to start appearing in conventional economic knowledge. U.S. retail sales fell a record 8.7 percent in March as social distance rules and authorized shutdowns expanded with the health crisis.

But the delay in government data collected in most surveys or administrative documents, typically published a month or more after the fact, has left policymakers partially blind to the depth and impact of a fast-moving epidemic.

Unacast’s retail traffic data and the popular social remote mapping scorecard, previously released by the company, are part of a recent effort to use real-time, technology-based data to understand the economic impact of the crisis and health measures.

Economists have partnered with companies like Unacast and Homebase, which provide time management software for small businesses, collect data, and show a faster decline in hours worked in restaurants, for example.

The study was published this week uses mobile phone data collected by SafeGraph to examine investigators ’conclusions about biased segregation in crisis management, and Trump’s support areas are less strict about social distance in the 2016 election.

Everyone may play a role in the pace of recovery as economists look for signs that things are well established and officials are making rules for the company to return.

When this happens, cell phones can start moving again.

“Closing the deal is going pretty fast,” Walle said. “To reopen, the whole machine needs to be refurbished – stored, people brought in. Now it’s important to look at the recovery when it happens, where it goes, where you direct the goods to what time, in what order.”