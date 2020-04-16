UCLA donors have donated nearly $ 160,000 to help athletes train at a distance

Kinsley Washington had the perfect home gym for confined living. Free weight carriers, dumbbells, leg presses, yoga and meditation space, elliptical machine, treadmill – everything she needed was in one place.

She had everything to go to UCLA to play softball and her parents, realizing that nobody was using all this equipment, sold everything.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Washington to return home to Whittier recently for an indefinite period of uncertainty, it had practically nothing to help it stay in shape.

“I came back,” Washington said on the phone Wednesday, “and I really had nothing but bodyweight exercises.”

About 60 UCLA sports donors have helped fill the void for Washington and many other Bruins athletes by contributing nearly $ 160,000 for essential training equipment and fitness and mindfulness app subscriptions. Under Armor, the school’s clothing supplier, also contributed to the fitness app subscription fees.

Washington was among those who received a home performance training kit that included skipping rope, resistance bands and a foam roller, allowing him to do personalized workouts. The athletes also received a $ 150 reimbursement for academic technology supplies required for distance learning, such as a Chromebook, headphones and a mobile hotspot.

“I’m so, so thankful because using these apps and connecting with our coaches on a daily basis has created a sense of normalcy during these times,” said Washington. “It’s something that when I got home I was a bit lost because I used to be at my apartment, waking up, going to weights, going to class , and when I got home it was like I was just sitting here, so it was very important to create that sense of normalcy. “

Americo Cascella, a UCLA alumnus who works in the leveraged finance industry, paid $ 25,000 in addition to the nearly $ 1 million he paid to the school’s sports department over the years. years because he wanted to provide extra help to athletes during the crisis.

“Something like this that is so unprecedented, needs arise everywhere, all over society, and it’s something where when I heard about it, it made a lot of sense for me to help,” said Cascella . “I said, well, these athletes need this support to be able to continue their learning outside the classroom and continue as athletes, which was an opportunity for me to react and to be useful where I could. ”

Washington installed its new equipment in the same space where it once had the home gym. She has her workouts uploaded to apps on her phone and iPad for easy access. Workouts are customized to the equipment each athlete has access to, and videos of strength trainers performing exercises in an appropriate shape are available in the apps.

Progress is monitored by surveys that track an athlete’s pain level, eating habits and sleep patterns, allowing coaches to adjust training routines as needed. Washington said the coaches also distributed daily recipes and challenges while cheering them live on Instagram.

“It was really cool to see how much effort they were putting in,” said Washington of the coaches.

Washington said it stayed in touch with teammates through Zoom meetings that include fun themes such as wearing a crazy hat. The players were able to support their mental health through the use of a mindfulness app that allows them to focus on different areas such as diet, productivity or sleep.

“This is another way for coaches and the athletics department to demonstrate that they don’t just care about our physical health,” said Washington, “but they also care about our mental health and their provide resources. “

While there is no substitute for live hitting or field exercises, Washington said it helps get creative. The second base player on a Bruins team that ended the nation’s # 1 aborted season resumed some of the same training routines she used before coming to UCLA, throwing a ball tennis against the side of his garage and hitting a tee in the backyard.

“There are so many things we can do if we focus on the positives,” said Washington. “It makes everything better.”