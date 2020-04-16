Uber and Lyft hit by over $ 630 million in back pay claims

More than 2,000 Californian drivers have filed wage claims against Uber and Lyft since February, alleging that the companies had illegally treated them as independent contractors and owed them more than $ 630 million in lost wages, expenses and damages.

By drawing attention to the influx of complaints, the drivers, organized by the Los Angeles Rideshare Drivers United task force, hope to pressure the state to enforce Assembly Bill 5, a law which sets higher standards for companies that treat workers as contractors rather than employees.

Drivers, along with members of the Transport Workers Union, plan to drive outside the offices of the California Labor Commisioner and the Department of Employment Development in Los Angeles and San Francisco Thursday to demand that the state enforce AB 5 so that they can be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits and receive the salary which they claim was wrongly refused due to misclassification.

Stacey Wells, spokesperson for the App-Based Drivers Services Coalition, which represents both Uber and Lyft, said that strengthening the application of AB 5 would only hurt workers in the concert economy . “Forcing application-based carpoolers and delivery drivers to become employees – something the vast majority have repeatedly said they don’t want – will result in the widespread elimination of the work of hundreds of thousands of Californians at worst possible time, “Wells said in a statement.

Some groups have asked for the suspension of AB 5, arguing that the law makes it difficult for the self-employed to find work while the residence orders remain in force. But groups like Rideshare Drivers United say the coronavirus pandemic highlights the need for benefits and protections to mitigate the fallout from an economic downturn. These protections include paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

“For whatever reason, neither the state nor the cities that are empowered by law to enforce AB 5 have taken strong steps to do so,” said Nicole Moore, organizer of Rideshare Drivers United. “This is why, in February, the drivers decided to apply the law through the application of the law, it is these salary demands.”

Explaining how to file wage claims against a company while being treated like an entrepreneur can be complex, said Moore. The group has therefore created a web tool to help streamline the process for drivers. In February, when RDU started calling drivers to file wage claims, there were approximately 200 claims. The organization said on Tuesday that 2,535 drivers had applied for late wages. Representatives of the California Department of Industrial Relations, of which the office of the labor commissioner is a division, did not respond to requests for comment or verification that complaints had been received.

Although some drivers have already heard from the labor commissioner, others have said they expect the process to take months. Driver Kristie Contine said she had a brief follow-up call with the office of the labor commissioner after submitting her wage claim and was told that the process to determine if she owed this salary could take up to a year and a half.

In addition to overtime pay, drivers say they are owed, drivers are also asking the labor commissioner to order companies to reimburse them for business expenses, including vehicle mileage, telephone bills , monthly car washes and equipment for customers, according to a revised The Times salary statement.

A driver who said he worked approximately 3,300 hours, including 944 hours of overtime, said that he owed him approximately $ 125,000. This includes $ 40,000 in commercial expenses, the vast majority of which was payment for the 66,000 miles he had flown for Uber.

Uber and Lyft pushed back lawsuits alleging that companies had misclassified workers for years, arguing that companies act as intermediaries between drivers and drivers, not employers. In California, they have invested, along with other concert companies, $ 110 million to advance a voting measure that could serve as an alternative to AB 5, creating a third category of work between outsourcing and employment.