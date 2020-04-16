Two inmates escape from Wisconsin prison hit by coronavirus

Two detainees escaped Thursday from a Wisconsin prison where staff members were infected with the coronavirus, police and correctional officials said.

Thomas E. Deering, 46, and James R. Newman, 36, escaped from the Columbia County correctional facility in Portage, and investigators believe they could make their way to Madison, Portage police said.

Detainees are not believed to be still at Portage, where police advised residents earlier on Thursday to stay indoors and lock their homes and doors until further notice.

“[All] officers and detectives are receiving the latest information on the suspects, “said Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain. tell WMTV. “Like other police, we are on alert.”

Detectives are also looking for the couple in the nearby town of Poynette, police told WMTV.

Newman convicted of kidnapping, escape and theft in 2016, court records say quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Deering, meanwhile, was serving a prison sentence with maximum and minimum security units after being found guilty of kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault in 2001, the newspaper reports.

The prison was recently locked due to coronavirus problems after four staff members were diagnosed with the disease on Monday, Wisconsin Correctional Services Department officials told the newspaper.

It is unclear whether the lockdown was still in effect when Deering and Newman broke out, reports the Sentinel Journal.

A message soliciting comments from correctional officials was not immediately returned.