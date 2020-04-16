Trump says coronavirus has peaked, some states will reopen before May 1

President Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic – and that some states will reopen before its May 1 deadline.

“Although we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our strategy works and works very strongly. New cases are decreasing throughout the New York metropolitan area. Cases in the Detroit and Denver areas are flat. Washington, DC, Baltimore, St. Louis shows progress. New cases in New Orleans are down. The data suggests that across the country, we are past the peak of new cases, “said Trump during the Coronavirus Task Force’s daily briefing at Rose Garden.

“These developments have put us in a position of strength to finalize the directives for the states opening up the country, which we will announce tomorrow. We will have a press conference tomorrow afternoon, “he said.

“We will announce guidelines. We are going to talk about different states. It’s very exciting. It’s a horrible time to see such death and distraction, especially when you step out of what has been the biggest economy in the history of the world. “

The president’s announcement comes as confirmed cases in the United States reach more than 605,000 and the death toll approaches 26,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, which follows the cases.

“We are going to open states, some sooner than others,” added Trump, saying that some states may reopen before his stated May 1 target and that many governors [sic] bit ”to reopen.

“We want our country to reopen again,” said Trump.