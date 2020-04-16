Trump accuses NYC of padding coronavirus death toll

President Trump questioned Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday for the revised coronavirus death toll – a day after New York revised the way it tracks deaths by adding more than 3,700 deceased victims of apparent coronavirus symptoms and no have never been tested.

“I see this morning where New York added 3,000 [sic] dead because they are dead. Rather than [a] heart attack, they say heart attack caused by it, “he said during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force, referring to COVID-19.

Responding to a question about the staggering death toll in the United States, which surpassed 27,000 on Wednesday, the president suggested that the Big Apple add the new deaths to the count “just in case” the victims have the virus.

“If you look at it, that’s it. Everything we have is documented and very well reported. What they do is just in case – it’s OK. We have more cases because we are reporting more. “

Blasio spokesperson Freddi Goldstein tore Trump apart.

“They were people with names, hobbies, lives. They leave behind loved ones in mourning. They deserve to be recognized and not downplayed, ”she said.

The city announced Tuesday that more than 10,000 people have died from a coronavirus in New York, including 3,778 cases where someone has never been tested, some of whom have never been to hospital. .

The update came after The Post reported last week that the death toll in the city was short by thousands due to a flurry of New Yorkers who were dying at home.

Probable coronavirus deaths were more common than confirmed coronavirus deaths in victims 75 and older, according to the city’s health department.

COVID-19’s probable deaths were also more likely to occur in Manhattan and Brooklyn than in the other boroughs, according to the data.

Over 90% of COVID-19 confirmed deaths have occurred in city hospitals, while approximately 60% of probable coronavirus deaths have occurred in hospitals.

The remaining 40% of probable coronavirus victims died at home or in retirement homes.