Tom Hardy’s “bedtime stories” will ease your anxiety about coronaviruses

Bane puts the boredom of the coronavirus to bed.

With UK quarantined until early May, actor Tom Hardy helps entertain lonely masses – or more importantly their children – by re-reading “Bedtime Stories” on the network British CBeebies. The star of “Peaky Blinders” caused a sensation in 2016, where his nightly narrations garnered 1 million views on the streaming service, BBC iPlayer, CNN reports.

“You asked. He intervened! Tom Hardy’s back,” tweeted CBeebies Grown-Ups Wednesday on the star’s triumphant return.

In his second appearance “Bedtime Stories”, the actor of “Revenant” will read a new tale every day from Monday April 27 to Friday May 1. This year’s program includes “Give me a hug”By Simona Ciraolo; “Under the same skyBy Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston; “There is a tiger in the gardenBy Lizzy Stewart; “Don’t worry, little crabBy Chris Haughton; “The problem of problems“By Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks, with an additional story that hasn’t been confirmed yet, CNN reports.

Social media library rats have become gaga of the storyteller’s return.

“Every night? * Swoons *” tweeted a Lover of “Bedtime Stories”.

“I will be there, I will also invite the children ” says another of Hardy’s second coming, which was filmed in the star’s courtyard, sometimes with his French bulldog, Blue.

And it’s not just parents eating away at the bed. Elderly fan tweeted, “Something to hope for. Is Nanna, 61, allowed to watch CBeebies on her own? “

Cheryl Taylor, BBC Children’s content manager supported their sentiment with a statement: “It goes without saying how delighted we are that Tom is reading more stories for us.”

We hope that Tom’s return to “Bedtime Stories” will bring much-needed relief to parents, who have used everything from shit pranks to parodies of “Frozen” songs to stay healthy while quarantined with their children.

The public can listen to “Bedtime Stories” every day at 1:50 p.m. EST, while online fans can enjoy it on the iPlayer streaming service.