Tim Gunn, TV show mentor, also frightened by coronavirus

“How is Los Angeles with this horrible virus?”

Fashion guru Tim Gunn cares about us – you, me, L.A., New York, everyone. And having made his name as the most effective television mentor on the “Project Runway” reality series, it is not surprising that he lobes the question before me. After all, the former fashion president at Parsons School of Design in New York prefers “the Socratic method” to what educators call the “sage on stage” approach.

“I never assert my own design aesthetic on designers because it would be doomed to fail,” Gunn told The Times in a telephone interview from his Manhattan home. “I am not who they are. I am not the person they are wearing.”

Gunn’s encouraging and unwavering honest advice on emerging design talent helped make “Runway” a sensation when it debuted in 2004 and also inspired his most recent book, “Professor Natty: a master class on mentoring, motivation and success!” Now, with supermodel co-host Heidi Klum and longtime “Project Runway” showrunner Sarah Rea by her side, Gunn’s faithful advice has a new outlet: Amazon’s ultra-luxury design competition. “Make the cut” which is at its forefront what a Michelin star restaurant is for your favorite neighborhood hangout.

While “Making the Cut” offers a number of twists and turns on the “Project Runway” model – an international distribution; more established designers; Naomi Campbell, the most seasoned reality TV, judges this side of Simon Cowell – Gunn remains an irrepressible lawyer (although often in tears) for his accusations. He is even ready to cast the smallest shadow over the bold names he has encountered in the chair of the guest judge over the years, even if he has not named them.

“There are so few times when a fashion designer can really leave their own aesthetic at the door,” says Gunn. “It was not your mission! It is not your job! None of this is even useful from a distance. But it often happens.”

I talked to Gunn about how New York during the coronavirus epidemic looks like New York after September 11, the “a-ha” moment that changed his approach to teaching forever, and why him, Klum and Rea are not content with “Tweak” “Making the Cut” if it is renewed for a second season. The interview has been edited for clarity and condensed.

Tim Gunn during a speech in 2015. (Molly Riley / Associated Press)

Where are you now? What are you doing to stay healthy and healthy right now?

Well, I stay healthy – I don’t know how sane I stay. I’m on the Upper West Side of New York, and it’s just weird. I have a view of Amsterdam Avenue for about a mile and a half. No cars. No one. The only thing you can see are emergency vehicles with the sirens on. It’s apocalyptic.

The sound of sirens is what continues to be mentioned as the most striking thing.

It is. And they say emergency vehicles have never been so busy since September 11. Which is understandable. The city is pretty much the same [as it did then].

In addition to the scary aspect, do you feel the same for the solidarity aspect – New Yorkers are coming together?

There are not as many occasions to show solidarity, because we are not allowed to go out. But let me tell you, at 7 p.m. each evening, there is a minute of applause. People open their windows. They go out on their balcony. They hit pots and pans. It is to celebrate the rescuers and the hospital staff. And every night at 7 a.m., I burst into tears.

Heidi and I were so concerned about creating “Making the Cut” right now, thinking, “Oh, my God, that doesn’t seem right.” But then we thought, “You know? The world needs a comeback. We need something to cheer up. We need something that inspires and is also a distraction. ”

I was particularly impressed by the magnificent places you have visited so far. To be trapped at home, there is something very attractive – and perhaps a little bittersweet.

Are the images spectacular? It’s cinematic. It’s from another world.



After watching the first one, I wanted to tell you about your style of mentoring. Has there been an “a-ha” moment for you, as a teacher, regarding what has worked and what hasn’t in mentoring future designers?



I had a lot of “a-ha” moments. One was at the start of teaching, I would say in the first year. I approached my teaching responsibilities as if I were the answer man, and I needed to know everything. I would turn into a wreck just by anticipating what the students might ask: “Do I know how to answer this?” But I thought, “This is ridiculous. … I have to give this to the students. ”

Then someone would ask a question and I would say, “Excellent question. For our next lesson, I want you all to research this question, and I want you to find an answer or a starting point for the discussion that you think no one else will have found. It was so liberating! First of all, the students were much more involved in the issues, and that took that huge burden off me.

Is there a tip to sum up your advice to designers that makes television convincing?

Oh, Matt! Do you want to hear the truth? I am with each designer for 10 to 15 minutes, easily. Thus, in the edition, they boil down to a few sound extracts. Because I feel like I’m going in and out of this room in an hour. And in fact, on “Project Runway”, when we had 16 designers, this review session would last four hours.

It’s not that I’m long-term – I have a very Socratic approach to this. I hit people with questions because I can’t start answering their work until I know what’s going on. What are their goals? What was their starting point? What do they think of work?

I try to ask enough questions to let them see what I see, whether it is something good, bad or indifferent. Frankly, on “Making the Cut”, we’re not talking about janky hems like we did on “Runway”. It’s for the designer to say, “Oh, that asymmetrical look isn’t what I want.”

Sometimes on “Making the Cut”, I’m going to do it, but I did a lot on “Runway”. Because of the location of the camera, I would say, “I want you to come here and watch it from my point of view. You stand 18 inches from him and I stand six feet from him. So come here and watch it. Now tell me what you see. ”

I see this as a kind of spiritual partnership. But it is also a question of awakening the individual – of helping him to realize that he already has the tools to make this analysis.

Do you have a philosophy about balancing the positive and critical feedback you offer to designers? You want to be honest, but you also don’t want people to feel beaten.

It’s true with my students, it was certainly true on “Runway” and it’s true of “Making the Cut”: The more relationships you have with the individual, the more you know them and they know you. For example, I remember season 13 of “Project Runway,” when I think I was the most brutal instrument I have ever been. I went to Alexander Knox and just said, “This is the most hideous garment I have ever seen in my life. What happened to you? You were so talented! You were so capable! You are still here! What happened? ” Because I can’t mince words. And he knows that I have a lot of appreciation and respect for his work. I needed to wake him up because it was just awful.

He was never meant to be mean. It’s just to help. I just want the designers to achieve the highest level of work possible under the circumstances. … but I try to mix. I discovered early on by teaching that if you are just critical, students discredit what you say. They excluded you. It’s like they lowered a garage door.

Do you think your approach to mentoring has changed with the more successful candidates on “Making the Cut” compared to the average candidate “Runway”?

Yes. And there is another factor which is extremely important for all of this. With “Making the Cut” we are looking for the next big fashion Mark, so my conversations with designers are mainly about “How do these designs” – and there are always at least two for each mission – “Do they fit into the larger vision of your brand?” Instead of looking at the meticulousness of the seam or the way the sleeve is inserted into the bodice. It’s a much broader dialogue and I find it much more interesting.

And the judgment format on “Making the Cut” re-uses the Socratic method of which you speak in a way which goes beyond “Runway”.

The frequency with which I agree with the judgment on “Runway” was … infrequent. I often disagree. And on “Making the Cut”, I never disagreed, and it’s because of the depth of the discussion with the designers – the depth and the breadth. It makes a huge difference in the outcome. This means that the result is much more rational. It’s less intuitive. … it’s really fair. I did not expect that. I thought, “Oh my God, there we go again, I’m going to go crazy every time we have a jury.”

If you are doing another season of “Making the Cut”, is there anything you could change to improve it?

Sarah [Rea] and I speak several times a week, and we have already said to ourselves – and Heidi – that we cannot get stuck in this format. That was the problem with the success of “Runway”. Nobody would let us move the format.

We have to establish now that if we are actually doing season 2, we have to make a difference. And if there is a [Season] 3, change it again. It is not so much that we think about tweaking that we think about a big change. Whether there is a season 2 remains to be seen … but we intend not to get stuck.



What inspired me to reach out for this interview is the moment of the second episode of “Making the Cut” in which candidate Martha Gottwald has a bit of a crisis. You are responsible for deterring her from leaving the series. Could you coach me and our readers for a moment and give them advice on how to cope when things are difficult?



On the one hand, and I know it from my own life crises, we are not a solo act. We need people around us who can help us, whoever they are – a family member, a friend, a teacher, a coach. And we have to be honest with ourselves about what we’re going through.

Is there anything you think you missed or want to add?

I have a little anecdote that I would like to tell you about season 1, episode one of “Runway”, when I went from teaching to mentoring.

I’m in the sewing room threading a can, and one of the executive producers entered the sewing room, knocked – because the cameras are on – [and says], “Tim, can I talk to you for a minute in the hallway?” So I went out into the hall and she asked me, “What are you doing?”

“What am I doing? I’m threading the bobbin.”

“But why?”

“Well, Designer X has problems with this.”

“I want you to know something. If you thread the bobbin for it, you need to thread the bobbin for all the other creators in each episode. “

“What? I’m leaving!”

It’s a question of fairness. You have to keep a certain distance.