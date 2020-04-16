Three Colorado men arrested for violating state home orders

Three Colorado men were arrested for violating the state house order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Steamboat Springs police responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. On Monday, a man said a roommate had invited friends to their home, violating the self-quarantine order.

According to the Denver Channel, the appellant told the police that he had tried to remove the visitors without much success.

Annette Dopplick, commander of operations at the Steamboat Springs Police Department, told the media that when the police arrived at the residence, the guests refused to leave or give their names.

The three men – identified as Ryan Albert, 25, Travis Pettit, 34 and Joseph Thompson, 28 – were arrested and charged with failing to comply with a public health order.

Police said the three men were not living in Steamboat Springs.

A fourth individual, Robert Rees, 46, faces charges of third degree assault and obstruction of a peace officer, but has not been arrested, the newspaper reported.

The three were released on bail after spending one night in prison.

Colorado, which has recorded at least 7,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 327 deaths, is subject to a residence order. It entered into force on March 26 and currently expires on April 26.