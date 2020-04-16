the world faces an epidemic of disinformation about the virus

UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world was facing “a dangerous epidemic of disinformation” about COVID-19 and announced a United Nations campaign to flood the Internet with facts and scientific data to counter what he called “poison.” puts lives in danger.

The head of the UN has decried what he has described as global “demo info” that spreads harmful health advice, “snake oil solutions”, lies and wild conspiracy theories.

António Guterres urged social media organizations to do more to counter disinformation and to “eliminate hatred and harmful claims about COVID-19”.

“Hatred goes viral, stigmatizes and defames people and groups,” he said in a video statement. “Mutual respect and respect for human rights must be our compass to overcome this crisis.”

The UN chief said that people around the world are “afraid” and want to know what to do and who to turn to for advice and they need the science.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stressed the importance of accurate information,

He said the United Nations “will be in contact with various social media companies”, adding that many are actively trying to suppress disinformation and suspend the accounts of people who are spreading information “which is simply wrong and dangerous “.

Dujarric said the UN recognizes the delicate balance between freedom of expression and disinformation, saying “it is an act of balance that is played out every day around the world, even in the freest democracies “.

“It is not the secretary general who will decide,” said Dujarric.

“What we are doing is that we are going to disseminate scientific information, information that will help us as a global community to fight the virus,” he said. “Social media companies and news agencies are constantly making these decisions, but I think it is important that we all do what we can to fight the spread of dangerous disinformation about fighting the virus.”

The secretary general praised “journalists and others verifying the facts on the mountain of misleading stories and publications on social networks”.

He called for confidence in science and in institutions “based on responsive, accountable and evidence-based governance and leadership.”

“Together, let’s reject lies and nonsense,” said António Guterres. “With a common cause of common sense and fact, we can defeat COVID-19 – and build a healthier, more equitable, just and resilient world.”