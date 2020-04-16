The stock market rallied because people ignore the bad news about coronaviruses

The stock market rebounded well on Tuesday because people – at least market commentators – perceived that there was good news about the virus.

And they ignored the bad news – for the most part, and not just perceived as bad news – about how the coronavirus had hit the U.S. and global economies.

On Wednesday, the switch was reversed.

The stock market was beaten from the start of trading because people – again, at least according to market commentators – decided to ignore any positive medical developments on the virus. Instead, they focused on the very poor results of companies that are already published or about to be made public.

Oh, and just to make it even more complicated, it’s one of those weeks when stock options and index options expire. It is therefore in the best interest of professional traders who are striving to drive the market up.

So of these three things – positive news on the virus, negative developments in the economy and traders’ habit of screwing up the market on the options expiration weeks – which will be the dominant theme in the coming weeks ?

The manipulation of options will only be with us today and tomorrow. Then traders will not be tempted to draw their turns again until the week ending May 15.

So exclude that.

Positive developments in the war against coronaviruses will likely continue to occur and, hopefully, we will hear more about the “flattening of the curve”. But until a medical laboratory says, “Eureka! We have developed a remedy, “the stock market is not going to rejoice fully.

The flattening of the curves and the opening of the economy will be great developments. But they always seem to be followed by the phrase “but we still have work to do” or “there has already been so much damage to the economy”.

Pick a huge number for the drop in US gross domestic product in the first and second quarters of 2020 and no one will oppose you: a drop of 20%? 30 percent? 40 percent? Depression? Bad recession?

I think the economy will fall faster than most people think, even if it will not happen overnight. These horrible numbers are the predictions of others, and I can see why they might believe them.

This leaves us with the third option as the main theme for Wall Street in the future – the negative development of the economy. And starting this week and for another month, the bad news about what the pandemic has done to the economy and to corporate profits will be in the spotlight.

Banks started reporting bad news this week. JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs are just three of the banks that reported a bad first quarter. It was not unexpected, and nobody expects good news from manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, or any company that sells face to face to Americans who have been told not to get out of at their home.

Online retailers and entertainment companies that deliver their products remotely are about the only companies currently on the positive side.

Here is some amazing bad news from Refinitiv, which tracks corporate profits.

Year-over-year profits in the energy sector will drop 56% in the first quarter – while second and third quarter declines are expected to increase by 125% and 100% respectively.

In the second quarter, companies selling discretionary consumer goods will see profits fall 57%; industrial enterprises, a decrease of 62.3%; and financial companies, a drop of 30%, explains Refinitiv.

Consumer goods, which include essential information technology products, are the only industries whose profits are expected to fall by less than 2%.

But here’s the joker: When profits should already be this bad, companies are tempted to cancel investments that have not worked and close down businesses – indeed, hiding their failures in all the bad news. And if that happens, these negative projections are optimistic.