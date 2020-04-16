The Duke of Westminster donates $ 15 million for coronavirus relief

The British Duke of Westminster – the world’s richest man under the age of 30 – has donated more than $ 15 million to the coronavirus rescue effort, he confirmed on Wednesday.

Prince George’s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, 29, donated more than $ 3 million last month – and announced an additional $ 12.5 million on Wednesday.

The money will go to research on coronaviruses, as well as to charities supporting front-line health workers and those most vulnerable to the pandemic, his Westminster Foundation announced.

“On behalf of my family and everyone at Grosvenor Estate, I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our incredible NHS staff and all those who provide essential front-line services,” Grosvenor said in a statement. .

“We are all humble and incredibly grateful that you work tirelessly to keep us safe and keep the country running,” he said.

“As they keep us safe, I want to help provide them with as much support as possible for their families.”

A close friend of Prince William – and godfather of six-year-old Prince George – he inherited the title of Duke of Westminster in August 2016 after the death of his father, Gerald Grosvenor, The Telegraph says.

In addition to the title, he inherited a family empire that included 300 acres in early London, as well as land in Oxford, Scotland and Spain, according to the Sunday Times rich list, who noted that he was also the youngest British billionaire.

It’s worth $ 12.7 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index which ranks him in 102nd place.