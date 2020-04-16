The coronavirus jeopardizes the vibrant musical scene of L.A. salsa

Until recently, Colombian percussionist and conductor Clodomiro Montes made a good living doing what he enjoys most: playing a moving repertoire of Afro-Caribbean hits at restaurants and nightclubs in the Los Angeles area . A timpani player with dazzling technical chops and a deep understanding of the salsa swing, Montes performs with his wife, Karina Zurita, a singer who also plays hand percussion and guitar.

Montes moved to Los Angeles in 2005 after gaining experience on the tropical music scene in his native Cartagena, then as a touring musician in Asia. Now 42, he finds himself unemployed for the first time in his life – quarantined in his rental apartment in Glendora with his wife and two children.

“It’s a waiting game,” he says in Spanish with a melodious Colombian accent. “I consider myself lucky because I have always been disciplined for money, but our savings are shrinking. We have frozen all phone and credit card payments. We are ready to pay the rent and buy food, counting the days to get things back to normal. “

The question is: will there ever be a return to normal?

Salsa dancers at the Conga Room of L.A. in 2006. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Perhaps more than any other musical genre, the local salsa scene has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Historically, L.A. has always claimed a rich and varied circuit devoted to genres of tropical music such as salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia. In places of the city – from the Hollywood meeting place El Floridita to the flashy Conga hall in downtown LALive in the retro charm of Grenada at the Alhambra – dancing in close intimacy with a variety of partners is an integral part of experience. Add a small scene filled to the brim with 15 sweaty musicians rubbing shoulders and you realize that live salsa is the antithesis of social distancing.

“It’s such a dangerous environment. You can’t play a saxophone while wearing a mask, can you?” Says Dena Burroughs, whose website vidasalsera.com recounts the local salsa scene since 2005. “In the context of a pandemic, a salsa club is like messy mondongo soup – your sweat, hands, hair and other body parts are in contact constant with others. “

Music known as salsa – a fusion of Afro-Caribbean dance formats with jazz, R&B and subtle echoes of rock – has grown in Cuba and Puerto Rico thanks to the efforts of visionary leaders such than Beny Moré and Rafael Cortijo. It flourished in the 60s and became a global phenomenon in the 70s in New York when the Fania label brought together stars like Héctor Lavoe, Willie Colón, Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Ray Barretto and Rubén Blades.

The epicenter of the film and music industries, Los Angeles has attracted a growing number of Afro-Caribbean musicians. In the 90s, the city had one of the richest salsa scenes in the world, with players from all over Latin America and a variety of offerings – from traditional Cuban charanga heavy paperclip sets and virtuoso Latin jazz ensembles.

Legendary salsa singer Celia Cruz performed at the Conga Room in L.A. in 1998. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In the United States, contemporary artists like Marc Anthony, Víctor Manuelle and Gilberto Santa Rosa still dominate a large audience of all ages, even if salsa has lost a considerable market share in favor of bachata, reggaeton and a new wave of intriguing urban-pop hybrids. However, the local scene attracted thousands of dedicated fans and dancers before the pandemic started.

Now everyone, from musicians and DJs to dance instructors and club owners, is trying to deal with the shock – alternating between feelings of acceptance, hope and the inevitable predictions of fate.

“It’s impossible not to consider the worst-case scenario,” says Brad Gluckstein, founder and majority owner of the Conga hall, and the man who single-handedly changed the way Afro-Caribbean music concerts are experienced. in our city. In the late 90s, the original location of Conga Room at the Miracle Mile allowed fans to enjoy the performances of genre legends – from Celia Cruz to members of the Buena Vista Social Club – in the privacy of a gym. Latin style ball with polished wooden floors and an eccentric Panama MC.

“It would be heartbreaking for me personally,” he says. In recent weeks, Gluckstein has laid off all of its employees, except for its general manager. “I always thought that the Conga hall was the troubadour of Latin music. If this heritage ceased to exist, it would be more than disappointing. It is a lifelong project for me and my family. ”

“Everyone seems to take things differently,” adds Montes. “I am friends with an older singer who is probably one of the most talented artists in Colombia. But he only depends on the concerts for his subsistence and in fact rents a room from the conductor who employs him. He doesn’t have a plan B, and it pains me to see him fall into depression. “

Karina Zurita and the Colombian Latin Soul group perform. (Mike Chavez / Colombian Latin Soul)

Montes himself is particularly ingenious. Son of a professional musician, he grew up in love with the Colombian brand of salsa launched by artists such as Joe Arroyo, Grupo Niche and Orquesta Guayacán – marked by fast tempos, incredibly tight arrangements and a nostalgic, almost melancholic approach to melodic lines. Montes’ move to the United States was sponsored by another Colombian veteran and highly respected on the Los Angeles scene, Yari Moré. Once Montes established himself, he founded his own group – Colombia Latin Soul – while joining an electronic trio, Palenke Soultribe, a concert that includes frequent European tours.

“I imagine there will be a lot of work once it is finished, but I wonder if the orchestras will remain intact,” he recalls. “In the world of salsa, everyone is trying to save their skin. Musicians can despair and sell their services at a lower cost. They may not be as loyal to their home groups as one might hope. “

“We are in a complete vacuum,” recognizes singer Chino Espinoza, conductor of a wonderful orchestra, Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños Del Son, who has been playing together since 2003. “That will not change in three or four months. I doubt that people have the confidence to go out again and rub against each other like you do in a salsa club. We will have to reinvent ourselves. A full reset is necessary. “

“I wouldn’t want to reopen without live music,” said Earl Miller, owner of the Granada. “Salsa fans are a loyal community, and they love the authentic experience of a real orchestra. For the moment, we are counting on the state and federal governments to help us. As long as they do their part, we can survive a shutdown for three or four months. But they have to put their money where their mouth is. The salsa scene may need to adapt new practices quickly.

“I see clubs turning into restaurants offering live entertainment, as is the case in Cuba,” says Burroughs. “Come on, listen to the group, dance with your wife. The time for social mixing is over for a while. “

“We have a rabid and dedicated fan base,” adds Gluckstein of Conga Room. “I think the crowd will come back eventually. They lack our place and the authentic energy we create. Once funding for [the] Payroll protection [Program] is coming, I hope we can re-hire our employees. “

A crowded Conga room, located at L.A. Live. (The Conga room)

“I think most clubs will probably close when all is said and done,” said Espinoza. “Some will stay open just because their owners don’t care about making a profit. Much of the salsa scene is kept alive by people who have invested their hearts in it. “

As he spends his days in isolation fixing tracks for a new album, Montes seems to reflect the same passion – his career fueled by a deep commitment to music.

“As a group leader, I am particularly worried about getting back on my feet as soon as possible,” he says. “I want to be able to hire and support all the musicians who have been with me for so many years.”