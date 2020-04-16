Tesla stocks jump on Goldman Sach’s buying note

The shares of the Elon Musk electric car company exploded on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs took over the company’s cover and slapped it with a “buy” note.

Tesla shares jumped more than 5% on Wednesday morning before losing ground in the afternoon, up 3.3% to $ 733.49 after analyst Mark Delaney gave the automaker set a price target of $ 864, citing its lead over competition in the electric vehicle market.

“We are positive about Tesla because we think the company has a significant product lead in electric vehicles, which is a market where we expect long-term growth over the long term,” said Delaney in a note on Tuesday evening.

He said he expects Tesla’s annual growth rate to remain “well above 20%”.

Goldman Sachs’ previous Tesla analyst David Tamberrino had a “sell” rating and a target of $ 158 last June, the lowest on the street at the time.

Goldman’s rating comes a day after Credit Suisse upgraded Tesla’s rating from “neutral” to “underperforming,” saying that short-term demand-side changes in the epidemic will distract traditional car makers like General Motors and Ford in their gradual transition to electric vehicles.

Tesla shares have more than doubled in recent weeks from their March 18 low of $ 361.22. The value of the stock has jumped more than 25% in the past week alone, boosted in part by a 450% month-over-month increase in Chinese car registrations, according to data from the firm. automotive consultancy LMC Automotive.

