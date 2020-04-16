Symptomless patients caused 44% of coronavirus cases: study

According to a new study, almost half of the cases of coronavirus were transmitted by patients who initially showed no symptoms.

Researchers said COVID-19 patients admitted to the Guangzhou Eighth People Chinese Hospital were probably contagious for days before symptoms appeared, according to a report published Wednesday in Nature.

The study collected throat swabs for 32 days after the onset of symptoms for 94 patients admitted from January 21 to February 14.

“We observed the highest viral load in throat swabs at the time of symptom onset, and inferred that infectivity peaked at or before symptom onset,” the researchers wrote. .

Referring to other studies on the spread of the virus, the researchers said it was likely that the patients were contagious for two to three days before their symptoms started, the report said.

“This indicates that a significant part of the transmission may have occurred before the infected people developed symptoms,” the researchers wrote.

Using modeling systems, the researchers estimated that 44% of the cases were transmitted in the presymptomatic stage.

“With a substantial proportion of presymptomatic transmission, measures such as improving personal hygiene and social isolation for all would likely be the key instruments for controlling disease in the community,” concluded the authors.