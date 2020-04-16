Stocks plunge as coronavirus toll hangs on Wall Street

Stocks plunged on Wednesday as new concerns over the economic record of the coronavirus dampened optimism on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 716.44 points, or nearly 3%, which helped revive the 2.7% jump from the previous day on the hope that economies infected by viruses could reopen before too long. The S&P 500 also slipped 2.9% at noon, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4%.

The decline follows a series of bad news about the impact of the pandemic on the economy, including a record drop in US retail sales for March and the International Monetary Fund’s warning on Tuesday that the world is in its deepest recession since the Great Depression – which he dubbed the “big lockdown.”

“Stocks have had a decent rebound in the past month, so we may see some risk disappear as the economic reality of the situation begins to be felt,” said Craig Erlam, senior currency analyst at OANDA, in a press release. comment.

Wall Street also struggled with crude first-quarter results from major banks at the start of the corporate profit season. Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said they had set aside billions of dollars to cover potential credit losses as the pandemic hit businesses around the world. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo announced similar measures on Tuesday.

Anthony Denier, CEO of the Webull trading platform, said that investors saw these measures as another sign of the depth of the viral crisis that will ravage the economy.

“When you have the biggest financial institutions in the world that basically see all the industries, they have their share in every part of this global economy and they say,” Hey, let’s take these huge loan loss provisions “- maybe be they know something, “Denier told the Post. “Maybe they know it’s going to be longer and worse than I expected.”

The fall in stocks coincided with another drop in oil prices after the International Energy Agency warned that demand for oil would drop from a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year in the middle of the pandemic. The agency said this would wipe out nearly a decade of growth even as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers have pledged to cut production.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell 3.2% to $ 19.46 a barrel at 11:28 a.m. after falling earlier to $ 19.20, their lowest price since the start from 2002.

With post wires