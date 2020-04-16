Stocks climb despite renewed spike in jobless claims

US stocks climbed Thursday as Wall Street tried to stem another spike in jobless claims amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 62.01 points, or 0.2%, at the start, although the US Department of Labor reported 5.2 million initial jobless claims last week. The staggering number means that the pandemic has put more than 22 million people out of work in just one month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also jumped about 0.7% and 1.2%, respectively, early in the session. The three indices rebounded after posting losses on Wednesday as concerns over the economic record of the virus weighed on investors.

The jump followed a briefing on Wednesday evening where President Trump said the coronavirus had peaked in the United States and said some states would reopen by May 1. The number of jobless claims on Thursday also dropped since the week ending April 4, when more than 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits.

“We hope stock market investors are right that the spike in layoffs every week means the worst is over, but somehow it doesn’t seem relevant to know how quickly layoffs are coming they are coming, “said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union. Bank.

Investors were encouraged earlier this week by signs that the peak of the viral crisis has passed, as some European companies leaving companies to get back to work and American states planning to restart their economy after imposing measures locking.

But Wall Street also had to digest a multitude of bad economic news in a climate of uncertainty as to the duration of the closure.

“What the market cannot fully assess is when the economy reopens, what the nuances of this reopening will look like and what impact it will have on corporate profits in one quarter, two quarters and one year,” said said David Bahnsen. , director of investments of the Bahnsen group.