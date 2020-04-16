Stacey Abrams Says She “Would Be Honored” To Be Vice President Of Biden

Former Georgia presidential candidate Stacey Abrams said she would welcome an offer from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to run for vice-president.

“Yes. I would be honored. I would be an excellent running mate. I have the ability to attract voters by motivating generally overlooked communities,” Abrams, 46, told Elle magazine.

“I have solid leadership and management experience in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. I spent 25 years in an independent foreign policy study. I am ready to help advance a program to restore America’s place in the world. If selected, I’m ready and happy to serve. “

Biden in a debate in March said he would choose a woman for his running mate, and the name Abrams was often mentioned along with those of Sens. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, Kamala Harris from California and even Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

Abrams, a graduate of Spelman College and the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin before obtaining a law degree from Yale, would have been the first African-American woman elected governor in the history of the United States. United.

But she lost a close race to Republican Brian Kemp and told Elle that the loss was a learning experience.

“I have learned that failure is not permanent. My responsibility is to not let failure dissuade me from my basic obligations. Sometimes we take on a challenge thinking it’s our victory, but we don’t know the real goal until later. Not becoming governor of a state gave me the opportunity to launch a national network in 20 states, ”she said, referring to an effort to ensure fair elections.

“I may not have won the job, but what I have learned for the causes I serve has been extraordinary and beyond anything I could have imagined. Apparently, I’m a really good loser. “

She also praised the old veep, saying that he has a “really sincere sense of humor” and that he enjoys interacting with everyday Americans.

“When you are in politics, you learn the difference between those who simply tolerate others and those who really love people,” she said. “As an introvert, I find it fascinating. His charming gregariousness is not only an effect. “

And she described her perspective on the role that a vice president plays in an administration.

“The job of the vice president is to be the chief lieutenant and partner in assuming the roles and responsibilities assigned to you by the president,” she said.

“I am very aware of myself and I know that my curriculum vitae … is generally reduced to” She did not become governor of Georgia “. But it is important to understand everything I did to prepare for this competition. This campaign was not a whim, ”she said.

“It was the result of decades of deliberate work to strengthen my ability to serve as many people as possible, in the most efficient way possible. My responsibility is to be ready to do the job – to have the basic capabilities that are built into the role. I am able to be an effective partner, to execute a vision and to serve the vision of the President. “