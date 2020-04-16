TOULOUSE, France – French astronauts use the COVID-19 lock for dry propulsion, as it appears to be collaborating inside a spacecraft on a voyage to Mars.

The guinea pigs in the experiment are 60 students confined to their dormitories in the southern city of Toulouse – not far from the conditions they can experience on a long space trip.

When the French government imposed restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the virus, space scientist Stephanie Lizy-Destrez decided to take advantage of the poor situation now and enrolled volunteers.

It’s not an exact space flight simulation: tasks like sampling the planet’s surface using a lunar switch are not a feature, and students can break out of their virtual space journey on a daily trip abroad.

Instead, they perform computer-based tasks such as memory tests and mental agility tests. They keep a daily diary and every five days have to fill out a questionnaire.

Students have different collections of motivations than real astronauts, said Lizy-Destrez, assistant professor of space systems design at the ISAE-SUPAERO Institute for Aerospace in the South of France.

“Participants in the campus exam were subject to a restriction,” he said.

But cramped living spaces – students are in rooms that are 130 square feet in size – and the restrictions people place on what they do are similar to the conditions people can face in space.

So do the detrimental psychological effects this can have on people that scientists better understand before sending astronauts to Mars on a mission that can take several months.

Tom Lawson, a master’s student in aeronautical engineering participating in the program, described the implications.

“It’s very difficult for many students to stay in their jobs and keep track of what they have to do,” Lawson said.

In 2017, six volunteers spent two weeks in Poland in a simulated version of a Mars base. The Mars Desert Research Station in Utah, USA, also simulates operations.

The advantage of closure teaching is that researchers had access to a larger sample size; four to six people participated in the most simulated tasks.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France will start relaxing on May 11th. Like people returning home after a long space trip, students need to adapt gradually, Lizy-Destrez said.

“We need to be vigilant because behavior can be unpredictable,” he said.