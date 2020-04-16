South Korean ruling party wins election after coronavirus triumph

South Korean President Liberal Moon Jae-in’s ruling Liberal party has a resounding victory in legislative elections, the report said, despite the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus – and with some 2,800 infected patients voting by mail or using. special cabins, according to reports.

The turnout was 66.2% – the highest in nearly 30 years – despite strict social distancing in 14,000 disinfected polling stations, where voters had to wear masks and gloves and have them checked their temperature NBC News reported.

The ruling Democratic Party and a satellite party have combined to win 180 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly, election officials said on Thursday, the conservatives having suffered their worst performance in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area in years. .

The victory will likely encourage Moon’s government to pursue its main domestic and foreign goals, including reviving diplomacy with North Korea’s nuclear rival and continuing the battle against the deadly virus.

“In accordance with the strict command that the people have given us, we will give top priority to the fight against the national coronavirus crisis and economic decline,” said former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who was leading, in a televised speech. the ruling party campaign.

Moon thanked the “great people” of South Korea for “giving strength to a government that is desperately fighting to overcome a national crisis.”

Voting may have set an example of how democratic elections can be managed during the pandemic, as approximately 2,800 coronavirus patients were allowed to vote by mail or in person, using special booths.

More than 13,000 people in self-quarantine voted after the polls closed, NBC News reported.

In February, the approval ratings of Moon and his Democratic Party took a major hit when the coronavirus hit South Korea, which was already struggling with a stagnant economy beset by political scandals.

But since then, the administration’s largely successful campaign against the disease has helped Moon and his progressive party.

According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 10,613 on Thursday. The number of confirmed deaths was 229.

