Solomon Strader in Miami vying for big things

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Solomon Strader

School: Valencia West Ranch

Sport: Track, 400 meters

Key statistics: Won the 1400 meter south section in 2019; finished third in the state. Personal best time of 46.59.

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Miami.

Being favored to win the 2020 State Championship before the season is canceled:

“I wanted to win the state. It was the big goal. It was hard not to have this past year, but at the same time, I know I am fortunate to be able to go to university in the next four years. I know that many children across the country are still looking for scholarships. It’s hard for them because they haven’t had a chance to prove themselves this year. “

On the grueling nature of the 400:

“It’s only a lap, but you can’t jog, but you can’t go at full speed either. It’s basically quick work. It takes you away a lot. As you get older, people called it the race of men because it turns boys into men. ”

How he spends his free time:

“If I don’t work at school, I usually play video games or talk to my friends. I just got a book,” Fortune’s Fool: The life of John Wilkes Booth. “I’ll read it.”

What he misses most:

“The only thing I like about the track is not necessarily running but being at meetings, seeing familiar faces. The track is like a small family. Whenever you go to a meeting, there are several people you have seen since the first year. Watching sport is part of my life. If I don’t watch the track, I watch hockey, basketball, baseball, football. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I really like to write. Something in journalism or writing for a show. I like comedy. I like conan [O’Brien]. I love telling stories. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.