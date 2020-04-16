Seth Rollins’ call for unity after WWE fire has completely turned around

During WWE’s bloody Wednesday, Seth Rollins attempted to pay tribute to those who lost their jobs, to preach unity and to defend the business in one fell swoop.

It was Rollins’ defense against WWE that seemed to divide fans and writers on Twitter as the star gave her opinion on WWE’s release of around 20 wrestlers, producers and other personnel in because of the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

“It’s just a tough day for all of us. My heart is broken for the guys and girls I am really close to who have had the worst today. And that goes for the talents you love on screen, but also for everyone behind the scenes, off screen, who may not get the social media fanfare that some of the talents get, “said Rollins, aged 33 Years. during an Instagram Live video.

“The only thing I see that bothers me a bit is all the negativity and hostility towards WWE. It’s a tough day for everyone, for all of us, and I think if there was ever a time to unify, to come together and try to do our best to keep this business alive we know how, this is the moment. And I think pointing fingers or saying “You should have done this, you should have done that” is, I don’t know. It just doesn’t look like the time or the place for it. I think it is a day of compassion and empathy and understanding, and trying to support each other, to recover. And it’s for everyone, not just for the guys and girls who have been let go.

“For all of us who are fortunate right now to still have a position where we can collect a paycheck and support those who love us and those around us, I think we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder for to ensure that there is a place for all those who have had the worst today to return. I think as a planet we can rally around the idea that this is temporary and that those who have lost their position and who find it hard to figure out what to do next, that they can come back, whatever with WWE or with another organization or in a completely new field. It is not finished. I think if we start fighting amongst ourselves, it will only make things worse. “

The popular Twitter account Voices of Wrestling disputed Rollins’ comments, writing, “Seth Rollins is an absolute dunce. Today is not the day, put the mannequin down. “

Rollins replied directly: “Not the day to talk about supporting yourself rather than dragging yourself?” I’m frustrated, but your name is calling me trying to support my friends and the business we all love. I can’t even understand this hatred right now. It’s really painful. “

Brandon Stroud, the pro wrestling editor for Uproxx, responded to Rollins’ video with “Always there to make things worse”.

WWE, which has a confirmed case of coronavirus, has been criticized for the cuts, as it is still expected to make a profit in 2020 despite the broadcast of fanless shows at its training center in Orlando.

After recording several shows, including WrestleMania, WWE returned to weekly live shows after being considered a vital business in Florida. Vince McMahon’s second hit at the XFL failed as the league filed for bankruptcy.