Second Chinese city banned from eating dogs and cats after coronavirus

Killing man’s best friend has become illegal in another Chinese city following the global coronavirus pandemic.

The southern metropolis of Zhuhai has become the second city in the country to permanently ban the consumption of dog and cat meat, Newsweek reported on Wednesday. The city of Shenzhen in southeast China became the first city to ban the controversial practice earlier this month.

The two cities will apply the ban from May 1, the newspaper reported.

This decision – announced by animal rights activists – goes even further in the broader food security measures already proposed by the country. In January, as the deadly COVID-19 virus swept the country, China suspended the breeding, trade and consumption of wild animals – and has now promised to make the ban permanent.

The pathogen, which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide since its appearance in the Asian nation, is said to originate from a wildlife market in Wuhan.

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also announced guidelines this month for reclassifying dogs as pets rather than livestock.

“These cities use this opportunity to reflect the mood of the majority of Chinese people, most of whom of course do not eat dogs and cats,” Humane Society International spokesperson Wendy Higgins told Newsweek. “This in itself could encourage a national ban.”

In Asia, around 30 million dogs and 10 million cats are killed every year for human consumption, according to the Humane Society International.