Scottie Pippen reveals Bulls sacked advisor role

Scottie Pippen doesn’t seem too shaken after admitting publicly that he no longer has an advisory role to the Chicago Bulls.

The news was revealed on Wednesday that the Bulls legend and the Hall of Famer are no longer members of the franchise with which he won six NBA titles as a player. Pippen said to Live and unfiltered Thuzio podcast during a recording at All-Star Weekend in February, the Bulls let him go as senior adviser to team president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf before the season started.

“I was fired this year. I didn’t really want it to be in the audience, but I’m no longer employed by the Bulls, “said Pippen in the interview, according to TMZ Sports.

The Bulls hired Pippen as senior advisor to Reinsdorf, owner Jerry Reindsorf’s son in 2012. Pippen had become a team legend after winning six NBA championships with teammate Michael Jordan and was a member of the Dream Team from 1992 United States basketball.

Pippen was unable to reach an agreement regarding his duties with the Bulls that would not interfere with his other work as an NBA analyst on ESPN’s “The Jump”. When no compensation could be agreed, the Bulls let Pippen go, but the Hall of Fame said he took it pretty well.

“It’s probably a good thing, isn’t it?” Said Pippen. “I like to associate myself with victory.”

The Bulls haven’t won in recent years, especially this season. They had a record 22-43 before the NBA ended the season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the Bulls hired former Seton Hall player Arturas Karnisovas as the new executive vice president of basketball operations and started to shake things up with the dismissal of general manager Gar Forman. The Bulls have also reassigned former vice president of basketball operations John Paxson to a position as senior basketball operations advisor.