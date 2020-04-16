Scientists observe the brightest star explosion ever

Astronomers have spotted a record-breaking supernova – the largest ever. The spectacular stellar explosion has released enough light to cover its entire galaxy, eclipsing normal supernovae by 500 times.

The supernova was first observed in February 2016 by the Panoramic Survey Telescopes and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARSS) observatory in Hawaii, according to a study published this week in the journal Nature astronomy. A team led by Matt Nicholl, an astronomer from the University of Birmingham, said the burst emitted the “greatest radiated energy for any confirmed supernova”.

The team used a number of telescopes to study the aftermath of the explosion, which they called SN2016aps, for several years because it faded to a fraction of its maximum brightness. They determined that it had occurred in a relatively small galaxy “in the middle of nowhere”, about 4.6 billion light years from Earth.

Scientists couldn’t even see where the star was born before the end of the supernova faded – its light had eclipsed the entire galaxy.

The explosion is extremely rare, classified as a “superluminous” supernova. Due to its intense energy production, scientists believe that at birth, the star had a mass “at least” 100 times that of our sun.

Artist’s conception of SN2016aps, a candidate pulsed pair instability supernova. The explosion energy of SN2016aps, fueled by the loss of a huge gas shell, was ten times that of a normal-sized supernova, making SN2016aps the most massive supernova ever identified. M. Weiss / Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics



“SN2016aps is spectacular in several ways,” said Harvard University co-author Edo Berger in a Press release. “Not only is it brighter than any other supernova we have ever seen, but it has several properties and characteristics that make it rare compared to other star explosions in the universe.”

Scientists detected high levels of hydrogen gas in the explosion, which leads them to believe that the star was formed from two less massive stars fusing together, as lower mass stars retain more hydrogen. long time. “The new star, born out of the fusion, was heavy with hydrogen and also high enough to trigger pair instability,” said Berger.

Supernovae with “pulsating pair instability” occur when massive stars pulsate violently before dying, shaking a gigantic gas shell. If the timing is perfect, the explosion can “catch” the shell and collide, leading to the incredible brightness of the supernova,

Astronomers believe that these massive stars were more common in the first universe. They said that observance of SN2016aps could lead to more similar supernova discoveries from a relatively unknown period in cosmic history.

“The nature of these early stars is one of the big questions in astronomy,” said Nicholl. “In astronomy, seeing things further means looking back more and more in time. So we could actually see the very first stars if they explode in a similar way to this one. Now we know what to look for. “

“Finding this extraordinary supernova couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Berger. said. “Now that we know that such energy explosions occur in nature, the new NASA James Webb Space Telescope will be able to see similar events so far back that we can go back in time to the death of the very first stars in the Universe. “