by April 16, 2020 Top News
SAT tests can be done remotely if the coronavirus continues

The SATs were canceled until August and could be administered remotely if schools remain closed during the fall, officials said on Wednesday.

The College Board announced Wednesday that the admission tests scheduled for June have been canceled due to the pandemic.

While judging the scenario unlikely, officials said they would offer a digital SAT test if the schools were closed.

“We know that students and educators are concerned about how the coronavirus can disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do everything we can to help alleviate this anxiety during this very demanding period,” said David Coleman, executive director of the College Board, in the release. .

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/sat-tests-might-be-given-remotely-if-coronavirus-continues/

