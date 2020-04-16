SAT tests can be done remotely if the coronavirus continues

The SATs were canceled until August and could be administered remotely if schools remain closed during the fall, officials said on Wednesday.

The College Board announced Wednesday that the admission tests scheduled for June have been canceled due to the pandemic.

While judging the scenario unlikely, officials said they would offer a digital SAT test if the schools were closed.

“We know that students and educators are concerned about how the coronavirus can disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do everything we can to help alleviate this anxiety during this very demanding period,” said David Coleman, executive director of the College Board, in the release. .

More than 2 million children took the 2019 SAT class exam. About 770,000 students who were scheduled to take the test during this cycle were unable to do so.

The remote SAT option for future test takers would be unprecedented.

“The College Board would ensure that home SAT tests are simple; safe and fair; accessible to everyone; and valid for use in college admissions, “said the College Board. “Like the pencil and paper test, a digital and distance version of the SAT would measure what students learn at school and what they need to know to succeed at university.”