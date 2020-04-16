Santa Anita suffers 11th horse death since December 26

Santa Anita has had his 11th death since the start of the racing year on December 26, when M C Hamster broke down after completing three years of training on the main dirt road. The 4-year-old filly suffered a fractured front left ankle and was euthanized.

The Arcadia track has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Department of Public Health of the county of L.A. as a non-essential business. However, he was allowed to stay open for training, weather permitting. Wednesday was only the second authorized training day since April 6 due to the rain and a planned closure.

M C Hamster last ran on February 24 when she finished fifth in a six horse race at Turf Paradise, Arizona. Since that race, she has worked twice at Turf Paradise and was transferred to Santa Anita, where she worked four stages on March 30 and achieved the second fastest time with 63 horses at this distance. On Wednesday, her time of 35.20 seconds was the fastest of 35 horses with three stages.

The filly, purchased for $ 80,000 in April 2018, had won three of the eight races, winning $ 36,730. Six of his races were held at Turf Paradise, including one at Laurel Park in Maryland and Ellis Park in Kentucky. She had been transferred to Ryan Hanson’s barn since arriving in Santa Anita.

Last year, Santa Anita experienced a peak in horse deaths and the track closed for more than three weeks. As of this date last year, there had been 23 horse deaths, but with more racing and training and a larger horse population. After the increase in deaths, the trail instituted a series of safety and medication changes.

M C Hamster was the fourth horse to die on the main track since December 26. Four died on the grass field and three died on the training track. Two of the deaths are thought to be cardiac events.

Santa Anita plans to meet with health ministry officials on Saturday to persuade the county to allow the track to reopen for the spectator-free race. The county-owned L.A. arboretum, adjacent to the runway, was allowed to remain open as a core business but with limited traffic.