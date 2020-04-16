San Francisco wants to give students an A grade because of the coronavirus

They flatten the slope curve.

School officials in San Francisco are pushing to give all students “A” grades this year to help alleviate their coronavirus trauma.

“We are in a pandemic, people,” said board member Alison Collins at a Zoom meeting on Wednesday. “People are dying. Now is not the time for us to act normally. “

The board argued that students deserve some academic consideration after seeing their school year interrupted by contagion.

Susan Solomon, a representative from the teachers’ union, said city educators approved of the idea.

“We would be in favor of giving students an A,” she said. “We are very determined not to harm our students.”

Formerly headed by the current director of New York schools, Richard Carranza, the San Francisco school system has approximately 55,000 students.

As of Thursday morning, the city had 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Board Chair and teacher Mark Sanchez initially proposed an alternative plan that would allow students to give notes.

“I would like to give them a little power and let them decide,” he said. “If a student thinks he would win an A, he should give himself an A. If it is a B, it is a B or a C or a D. We must trust him to make good judgment.”

But Collins called the system draconian unnecessary, arguing that children with poor educational backgrounds may feel compelled to give themselves a grade.

“The problem is that if I’m a student and don’t go to class at all and feel guilty about not doing it because I think I should be, I would be more likely to give myself a degree lower, “she said. “Honestly, I think we should make a direct system. Everyone should enforce the same thing. “

Superintendent Vincent Mathews expressed some reservations about the plan, noting that creating global perfection would likely meet with some resistance.

“We will certainly hear from parents and teachers because it is essentially starting to recreate – if every student knows that he is going to get an A, because a lot of learning becomes optional,” he said.

Mathews also noted that attaching marks for classroom performance could complicate college enrollment applications for district children.

The system of the University of California had mandated to accept only the traditional A or F scoring systems or pass or fail.

But Collins said the district should now bow to collegiate resistance given the extraordinary circumstances created by the coronavirus.

“If they can’t handle this, you are heartless,” she said.

Collins argued that the jerky transition to distance learning has already made it impossible to ensure consistency and legitimacy of scoring in schools.

Board members say children with more resources are better placed to benefit from distance education.

“These are conversations we should be having anyway,” she said. “What are notes worth anyway?” They don’t make kids work harder, they don’t really give feedback. “

The board of directors will officially vote on the plan next week after assessing its viability and its impact on college admissions.