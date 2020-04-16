Russian jet flies within 25 feet of US spy plane in “dangerous” high-speed maneuver, Navy says

An American surveillance aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted by a Russian fighter plane on Wednesday, the Navy said in a statement. declaration. 6th Fleet said Russian SU-35 flew within 25 feet of US P-8A Poseidon in a “dangerous” high-speed reverse maneuver, putting “American pilots and crew at risk” .

“As the Russian plane flew in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible,” the statement said. “We expect them to behave in accordance with international standards established to ensure safety and prevent incidents.”

The Navy said the incident lasted approximately 42 minutes and the crew of the American P-8A aircraft reported wake turbulence following the interaction.

Citing the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents at Sea and Over the High Seas, the Navy said that “dangerous actions increase the risk of miscalculation and the potential for mid-air collisions”.

Last June, another American plane flying over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted three times by a Russian fighter plane.